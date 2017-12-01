5 of the Best Places to Enjoy a Dog Friendly Christmas Dinner

While Christmas is a time for festive cheer and merry making, there’s little doubt that a huge amount of work is involved. From decking the halls with boughs of holly to dressing the Christmas tree, stocking shopping and beyond, it’s enough to make anyone want to hibernate until January.

Help is at hand, however and this year there are a number of pubs and restaurants laying on a festive spread fit for a king so you don’t have to. Even better; an increasing number of said eateries are pet friendly. So, if you want to a Christmas Day lunch to remember with your canine companion in tow, read on for our selection of the best pet-friendly Christmas lunches the UK has to offer.

1. THE DRIFT INN, NEW FOREST

In the heart of the New Forest lies the Drift Inn. Boasting a warm and cosy atmosphere for merrymakers, guests will enjoy delicious home-cooked food including festive favourites and a tipple or two by the pub’s roaring log fires, whilst the family indulge in all the merriment. With a choice of either a two or three course lunch, featuring fish, meat and vegetarian options, and sumptuous deserts including a traditional Christmas pudding and an eggnog cheesecake, it’s a dream destination for foodies. Both family and dog friendly, there will be doggie biscuits on hand for hungry hounds.

2. THE GROVE FERRY INN, KENT

Overlooking the Great Stour River in Canterbury is charming dog-friendly pub The Grove Ferry Inn. A former lavender farm, The Grove Ferry Inn has a boathouse, a small garden (perfect for your pet pooch) and roaring fires to get you in the festive spirit. Their Christmas Day menu opens with bubbles and canapés on arrival, and the menu has everything you’d expect from a festive spread – from prawn cocktails to Santa’s stuffed turkey to a Christmas pudding bedecked with brandy sauce and red current cherries. The pub even serves dog beer for customers’ canine companions!

3. THE ROWBARGE, BERKSHIRE

Nestled on the bank of the Kennet and Avon Canal, The Rowbarge is a traditional and hearty dog-friendly pub with unrivaled water views and a generous beer garden for your pet pooch to explore. Food is served between 12 noon and 2pm, and the festive spread will undoubtedly be as mouthwatering as it sounds. Chose from either the Langoustine bisque with crab and chervil crème fraîche Pigeon wellington with wilted spinach and truffle celeriac purée before moving onto a delectable main of roast turkey with duck fat roasties, pigs in blankets and all the trimmings.

4. THE BROWN DOG, BARNES

The aptly named Brown Dog pub is an independently owned gastro pub tucked away in the back streets of Barnes, in South West London. Both dog and child friendly, the pub is a short distance from Richmond Park, perfect for a post-Christmas Day lunch stroll. With sumptuous starters, including pear, Roquefort chicory & walnut salad and half dozen Malden rock oysters with shallot relish, Christmas customers are in for a seriously festive treat.

5. TALBOT HOTEL, YORKSHIRE

Fancy more than just your Christmas lunch being taken care of? Talbot Hotel in Malton, Yorkshire are offering dog-friendly festive mini breaks for Christmas. On offer are warming log fires, a festive atmosphere and dog-friendly rooms for those spending the holidays with their hound. With mulled wine, mice pies, carol singers and midnight mass on Christmas Eve, and a traditional Christmas Day lunch the following day, it’ll be the perfect festive escape for you and your pooch.

Do you know of a great dog friendly pub that is serving up a sumptuous festive feast this year? Tell us about it in the comments below!