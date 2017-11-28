2017 Dog Gift Guide: 11 Beautiful Gift Ideas for Discerning Dogs

Has your dog spent all year perfecting his ‘welcome home’ dance when you walk in the door after work? Has he repented for making paper mache out of your toilet roll, or maybe he’s just been there to listen when life gave you lemons. One thing is for sure, your pup is your faithful friend, your furry sidekick and your cosy cuddle partner, so Christmas calls for something extra special under the tree.
From lush grooming sets to chic winter sweaters and beautiful new beds, we’ve rounded up 11 gorgeous gifts for discerning dogs that are sure to get the woof of approval come Christmas morning.
- Leather Dog Collars by Vackertass – from £30
- Breton Stripe Dog Sweater by Fetch & Follow – £35
- Tartan Dog Bow Tie by Vackertass – £15
- Cosmo Dog Travel Bed by MiaCara – £129
- Heart Dog Poo Pouch by Hiro + Wolf – £20
- Dark Silver Leather Dog Lead by Dogatella – £69
- Highgate Hooded Dog Coat – Olive / Yellow by Baker & Bray – £78
- Shuka Blue Hound Collar by Hiro + Wolf – £42
- Deluxe Dog Grooming Set by Pure Light Botanics – £35
- Dog Travel Tote Bag by Travel Wags – £120
- Ducky Donut Bed by Charley Chau – from £180
Still looking for inspiration? Find more stylish gifts for your dog in our online shop.