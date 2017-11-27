By CAT, Cat Design & Style, DESIGN & STYLE, Gift Guides, LATEST November 27, 2017

2017 Cat Gift Guide: 11 Gift Ideas for Fussy Felines

Remember that time your cat wanted the organic free range chicken and you bought the supermarket brand chicken in a tin? It was bad. Cats can be fickle creatures, so to avoid your mog moping around with a disappointed look on her face on Christmas day (what could be worse?), you better select something really special from Santa for under the tree this year. 

When it comes to your feline friend, only the best will do, so we have got you sorted with our hand-picked selection of designer gift ideas – from crystal embellished cat collars to designer cat scratchers and contemporary cat caves, these presents will get the approval of even the most precious pussy.    

STYLETAILS CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR CATS

SHOP THE GUIDE

  1. Nido Cat Basket by MiaCara – £139 
  2. White Rabbit Cat Collar by Cheshire & Wain – £50 
  3. The Cat Nest by Studio Tigerstripes – £279
  4. Lana Faux Fur Cat Blanket by MiaCara – £39
  5. Cheshire Catnip Toy by Cheshire & Wain – £12.50
  6. Torre Cat Scratcher & Tower by MiaCara – from £449
  7. Poopoopeedo Cat Litter Box by Sin Design – £69.95
  8. Lilac Leather Cat Collar with SWAROVSKI Crystals by Linny – £32
  9. Grey Lui Cat Scratcher by MyKotty – £48
  10. Caviar Porcelain Cat Bowl by Cheshire & Wain – £25
  11. Plum Cat Cube by Meyou Paris – £144

Still looking for inspiration? Find more beautiful gift ideas for cats in our online shop

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails. A writer, design-lover and long-time animal-hugger, Sara launched StyleTails in 2012 to inspire people live a more beautiful life with their four-legged friends. Along with her canine sidekick George, a rescue Yorkie with a big attitude, Sara regularly commentates on luxury pet product and lifestyle trends and has been featured in Elle Decoration, BBC Radio, and is also an expert contributor to WGSN, the leading design trend forecaster.

You may also like

Be first to comment