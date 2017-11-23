5 Fun Things to do with Your Dog this Festive Season

The festive season has arrived in full swing, and when it comes to feeling jolly, few seasons are quite so ripe with cheer as the lead up to Christmas. The nights may be longer; the days may be cooler and the inclination to get out of bed when it’s dark and dismal outside may be lagging, but there is also an anticipation and excitement in the air for all things merry to come.

To get you feeling those festive vibes, we’ve handpicked 5 fun things to do with your dog this holiday season. From a Christmas themed pop up pug café to a dog-friendly carol concert we’ve curated the very best dog friendly festivities to get you and your pet pooch friend in the mood for merry-making galore.

1. SANTA PAWS CHRISTMAS MARKET

Treat your pup to some festive cheer at a Santa Paws Christmas Market, brimming with the best in independent pet lifestyle brands, in East London’s Netil Market. Curated by London dog lifestyle brand Fetch & Follow, over fifteen stylish brands will be on display – perfect for stocking fillers for your canine companions – while leading pet photographer Rachel Oates will also be on hand to take Christmas family portraits in a pop up studio complete with fun festive props galore. With delicious dog treats on offer, as well as holistic care for your furry friends, both you and your pooch will be feeling festive by the time the day is out. Visit: Santa Paws – A Christmas Market for Dogs and their Owners

2. CHRISTMAS PUG CAFE

Whether you own a Pug, a Pug cross, or are simply a fan of these furry friends, get in the festive spirit this year by visiting the Christmas Pug Café. Popping up in both London and Manchester, owners will be able to treat their pugs to an impressive selection of delicious doggy treats. With a menu dedicated to four-legged friends which will include lots of festive treats including Mince Pug Pies, Dognuts, Pupcakes, Christmas Pudding Cookies and more, free Pugaccinos and a tasty selection of teas, coffees and festive dishes for owners, it’s the pugfect place to get you in the spirit of Christmas. Visit: pugcafe.co.uk.

3. PRIMROSE HILL CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

For some serious merry making on one of London’s prettiest parks, head for Primrose Hill’s Christmas Festival. Boasting a delicious array of food stalls, fairground rides and a visit from Santa Clause himself; it’s certainly a fun place to visit for the family, but the festival’s dog show will certainly delight lots of dog-owners in the capital. The dog show will feature categories from Prettiest Bitch to Most Handsome Male, and all proceeds from the festival will go to All Dogs Matter and Chalk Farm Food Bank. Visit: www.primrosehillfestival.co.uk.

4. DOG-FRIENDLY CAROL CONCERT

Based in bath? You’re in luck. On Sunday 3rd December, Bath Cats and Dogs home are hosting a dog friendly evening with Bath’s Royal High School Choir. Entry is free – though donations are encouraged – and friendly dogs are welcome to accompany their owners to what will be an evening of festive goodwill. With a winter raffle, mulled wine and mince pies, and a designated pet shop with stocking fillers for your loved one, it will be a wonderfully festive event for a very worth cause. Visit: www.bathcatsanddogshome.org.uk.

5. FOUNTAINS ABBEY

The people at North Yorkshire’s Fountains Abbey and getting into the swing of all things festive, and have bedecked the grounds beautifully just in time for Christmas. Dogs are welcome on leads, and can accompany you as you tuck into some festive food before wandering through the estate to see the abbey all aglow with the colours of the rainbow and catch some live festive music. Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

What are you planning to get up to with your pup over the festive season? Tell us in the comments below!