Meet 10 of the Most Adventurous Dogs on Instagram

Those daily shares in little squares have become something of an addiction for many of us. From trawling our Instagram feeds to find the latest in everything from fashion, food and furry friends, to endless filters to ensure the perfect Instagram snap, there’s no sign of Instagram’s influence dwindling any time soon.
And while for many of us, a walk to the park is about all the insta-inspo we can muster, there are a growing number of dogs who call the world their playground. After the popularity of our recent post on the world’s most adventurous cats, we thought it only right to shine a light on the mutts with a sense of wanderlust! From the three-legged dog with a thirst for action, to some of the most photogenic pups in town, we’ve selected 10 of our favourite adventure-loving dogs on Instagram.
1.ODIE @pamthevan91
Odie is a Labradoodle cross and former rescue dog who now travels with his owner Pam and her van. While he doesn’t like swimming or being left alone, his pictures alone show his endless love for nature and a wide-eyed green whenever he’s in the great outdoors.
2. MADDIE @Thiswildidea
With a whopping 1.2million followers, Maddie the Coonhound is undoubtedly one of Instagram’s most famous pups. She accompanies her owner, Theron, a photographer, from Utah to Illinois to Mexico and everywhere in between. From cross-country trips sleeping in cars and cheap motels to visiting family near and far, Maddie’s photographs are a stunning account of her adventurous travels.
3. WILD WILD MAX @wildwildmax
This Cocker Beagle cross is a beautiful pup that melts hearts and chases adventures in his native Germany. From spending long weekends hiking in the Bavarian countryside with his owners to setting sail on the first day of fall, this four legged friend is one of Instagram’s most adventurous pups.
4. REMDAWG @remdawg.the.tripawd
This three-legged pup was adopted two years ago by his owner Brianna, after sustaining an injury and having been a stray for a number of years. Despite his history, however, he had a resilient spirit and a gentle soul and has proved popular on Instagram where he’s built a following of just under 8k. From swimming in lakes to hiking local canyons, this loyal dog is always up for adventures.
5. PUFFIN & BENNIE @puffinandbennie
Bennie the Retriever in a New England based whose autumnal Instagram shots match perfectly with his golden coat. From hanging out with pumpkins in the approach to Hallowe’en to boating on the Indian Lake, this furry friend has a thirst for adventure and a love for the outdoors.
6. NALA @dogswiss
Nala the Chocolate Labrador may only be a year old, but he’s already a trailblazer for Instagram channel Camping with Dogs. Based in the Swiss Alps, his beautiful blue eyes and wide-eared grin make him one of the most handsome dogs of Instagram.
7. KUMA THE HUSKY BEAR @kuma_thehuskybear
This two-year-old Husky has amassed almost 50k followers due to its Instagram-worthy good looks and stunning landscape backdrops. Based in Colorado with his canine companion Kodiak the Bear Dog, Kuma can be found anywhere from the sandy shores of Idaho to Oregon’s dense forest; often with his trademark scarf tied smartly around his neck.
8. ASPEN @aspenthemountainpup
This gorgeous Golden Retriever is one third of the branding team The Lawrence House – founded by husband and wife team Sarah and Hunter. An integral part of the family, Aspen the Mountain Pup loves spending time bouncing through rivers and hiking through mountain rails with his owners. From the mountains of Canada to coast of Oregon, this pup sure knows a good adventure when he sees one.
9. SIR NOBILE @sir_noble_
This dashing Dalmatian spends his weekends swimming, running and hiking, and loves nothing more than getting out and about in the great outdoors. Often found with a fellow canine companion by his side, those puppy-dog eyes and handsome coat make for a perfect pup profile on Instagram.
10. LITTLE COOPER BEAR @llittecooperbear
Based in San Francisco, this purebred Corgi has over 20k followers on Instagram and even his own 2018 calendar, with 50% of sales being donated to The Sato Project, an organization that’s dedicated to rescuing abandoned and abused dogs from Puerto Rico. From city shots against San Francisco’s famous bridge, to visits to Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve, this pup is one photogenic pooch!
Does your pup have a thirst for adventure? Share their insta profile in the comments below!