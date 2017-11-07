Cheshire & Wain x Choupette’s Diary: A Cat Collaboration Made in Heaven

Because every walk is a catwalk, British cat lifestyle brand Cheshire & Wain has teamed up with Choupette’s Diary, the viral digital personality responsible for personifying Karl Lagerfeld’s real-life pampered puss Choupette, to create a luxe leather kitty collar inspired by the beauty of fashion’s most fabulous feline.

Made from blue Italian leather, to match Choupette’s piercing baby blue eyes, and lined in the finest, pure white suede in an homage to her gorgeous fur coat, the new Cheshire & Wain X Choupette’s Diary Collar is set to send four-legged luxe lovers in a fluffy tailspin.

The devil is in the detail so this luxury cat collar also features a high-quality breakaway buckle for a safety during late night prowling, as well as a choice of Blue Gem and Pearl collar charms to finish off your kitty’s designer look. For an extra special touch, this limited-edition piece of luxury ‘cature’ comes presented in a special edition, high fashion tin, which doubles up as storage for your cat’s catnip stash (or diamonds).

Cheshire & Wain founder Sonja Farrell comments on the new collection: “Choupette embodies luxury cat lifestyle and who better to look to for inspiration when it came to designing our latest collection. We adore Ashley’s daily dose of Choupette’s luxe lifestyle and have loved collaborating with her for this piece of ‘cature’, which we believe is deserving of her royal kitty-ness’ approval.”

Choupette’s Diary’s Ashley Tschudin adds: “Choupette is the number one fashion feline idol and it seemed fitting to bring her persona to life so the everyday kitty can enjoy her kind of luxury lifestyle. With their premium designs for pussycats with high standards, Cheshire & Wain was the obvious choice to work with and I could not be more excited to share our work with Choupette’s global fans. Humans have the LBD, now cats can have a LBC – Little Blue Collar, inspired by and deserving of the fabulous Choupette.”

The Cheshire & Wain X Choupette's Diary limited edition collar is priced at £60, and is available exclusively at Cheshireandwain.com now. Accessorise your kitty's collar with a Pearl Collar Charm priced £12 or Blue Gem priced at £15.

