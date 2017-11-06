Two Pooch Pamper Parties Are Popping Up in London this Week

For city canines in need of a quick style SOS ahead of the festive season, help is at paw this week with Fetch & Follow and Malin+Goetz, who are throwing not one but two doggy parties.

Taking place across two nights, this Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 November at Malin+Goetz’s boutiques in Covent Garden and Islington, wannabee well-heeled hounds are invited to enjoy a night of pampering, styling and partying.

On the fun menu is ‘nose to tail’ treatments from The Groomers Spotlight, including a nail trim, ear clean, brush and spritz, home baked, festive treats and one to one personal styling with items from Fetch & Follow’s new Autumn Winter 2017 collection, as seen on StyleTails.

Rewarding the dog’s loyal subjects, owners can sip delicious mulled apple while enjoying hand and arm massages using MALIN+GOETZ’s invigorating Peppermint Body Scrub, followed by their nourishing B5 Body Moisturizer for rich hydration.

If treatments aren’t your thing, you can still mingle with the pet set and shop. The new Dog’s Holiday Gift Set, will be available to purchase and includes a Fetch & Follow Collar & Lead in Green Leather and MALIN+GOETZ’s Dog Shampoo, along with mini size human Peppermint Shampoo and Cilantro Hair Conditioner.

Customers will be rewarded for their purchases on the night too with a free mini votive candle for spends of £65 or more on MALIN+GOETZ products, and a free Dog neckerchief from Fetch & Follow with every Fetch & Follow purchase over £35.

Fetch & Follow X MALIN+GOETZ Pop Up Party for Dogs takes place from 6 to 8pm, on Wednesday 8th November at MALIN+GOETZ, 6 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9HB and on Thursday 9thNovember at MALIN+GOETZ, 146 Upper St, London N1 1QY.

The events are free to attend but should customers wish to book in for one or both of the pamper sessions they need to RSVP asap info@fetchandfollow.com. Places are going fast and are available on a first come, first served basis.