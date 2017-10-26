10 Pets that are Breaking the Internet this Halloween

With the end of October fast approaching, ‘tis a time for all things sinister and spooky. And while partaking in parties and dress-ups galore might be for an altogether younger generation, there’s no reason why you can’t get your canine companion or feline friend involved with all things ghoulish this coming Halloween. From pugs dressed as ghosts to Labradoodles with skeletal claws, check out our favourite furry friends who’ll be killing it with the best of them on All Hallows’ Eve.
-
FRANKIE THE LABRADOODLE
Simple, yet effective. Frankie the Labradoodle has gone for a classic skeleton costume and paired it with a cute head tilt that has clearly been perfected over years of begging for treats.
"Double, double, toil and trouble; Something wicked this way comes!" 👯♂️🎃👹🐾 • Thank you @mira_of_the_wild for making these wickedly festive dragon scale bandanas for the boys!!🖤❤️ • This is our entry to the #ImpactHowloween contest hosted by @impactdogcrates. Let's be real… Do these two even need to dress up? They're Halloween-ready all year round.😂
2. BLACK WOLF PANTHER
Black dog. TICK! Black cat. TICK! Red and black sequinned dragon bandanas. TICK! This dark-fur-ed duo from Ontario really know how to do Halloween.
3. HERE COMES MEATBALL
If you can’t wear a cute pumpkin tie on Halloween, when can you!? This big eyed pup is ready to kill some unsuspecting passers by with his cuteness.
It's that spooky time of the year again 👻🎃🐾#trickortreat
4. MR OLLIE & CHARLIE BOY
Need we say more? When Frenchies go ghoulish, ear holes are clearly required. Can’t get enough of this petrifying pair.
5. MOG & LULU
This costumed kitty is ready to scare the be-jeezus out of someone this Halloween. No October 31st is complete without some scary looking spiders in the background!
👻. How do you mend a broken Jack-o-Lantern?. With a Pumpkin Patch.. 🎃😹😹😹. • It's only 7 Days 'till Halloween!!🐾😸🎃 👻☠️🐾.
6. APPROVED BY ARCHIE
Cats aren’t known for their love of dressing up in full Halloween garb, so Archie has gone for the understated and easy-to-wear bandana. We love.
7. BEAU THE BERNER
She’s behind you!! Poor Beau has no idea there’s a dead woman playing the piano behind him.
8. LITTLE MISS TURTLE
Nothing says Halloween like a Bulldog called Turtle dressed as a dinosaur. Extra marks for the slobbery tongue!
9. AMAZING GRACIE DOODLE
I’m pretty sure you could put Gracie in any scene and people would go: “Awwwwwwww”. More cute than creepy, we wouldn’t mind this pup visiting for a cuddle on a cold and windy night.
Can we get a little Fall up in this weekend please? 🎃🦃🍁 Mom started growing my hair out for the winter WAY too early, so I'm ready for it to cool on down! ☃️
10. ENDER THE GOLDENDOODLE
When you take pumpkins very seriously. Ender couldn’t be more Autumnal if he tried.
Are you dressing your pet up for Halloween? Tag us in your best photos on instagram @STYLETAILS.