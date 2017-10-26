10 Pets that are Breaking the Internet this Halloween

With the end of October fast approaching, ‘tis a time for all things sinister and spooky. And while partaking in parties and dress-ups galore might be for an altogether younger generation, there’s no reason why you can’t get your canine companion or feline friend involved with all things ghoulish this coming Halloween. From pugs dressed as ghosts to Labradoodles with skeletal claws, check out our favourite furry friends who’ll be killing it with the best of them on All Hallows’ Eve.

Think I need to eat more carbs! 😉☠️👻🎃🕷🦇🕸 #howloween #halloweendog A post shared by Frankie the Labradoodle 🐾 (@frankiethelabradoodle) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

FRANKIE THE LABRADOODLE

Simple, yet effective. Frankie the Labradoodle has gone for a classic skeleton costume and paired it with a cute head tilt that has clearly been perfected over years of begging for treats.

2. BLACK WOLF PANTHER

Black dog. TICK! Black cat. TICK! Red and black sequinned dragon bandanas. TICK! This dark-fur-ed duo from Ontario really know how to do Halloween.

HARVEST WISHES and pumpkin kisses! A post shared by Here comes MEATBALL! (@herecomesmeatball) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

3. HERE COMES MEATBALL

If you can’t wear a cute pumpkin tie on Halloween, when can you!? This big eyed pup is ready to kill some unsuspecting passers by with his cuteness.

4. MR OLLIE & CHARLIE BOY

Need we say more? When Frenchies go ghoulish, ear holes are clearly required. Can’t get enough of this petrifying pair.

🎃😛 A post shared by @mogandlulu on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

5. MOG & LULU

This costumed kitty is ready to scare the be-jeezus out of someone this Halloween. No October 31st is complete without some scary looking spiders in the background!

6. APPROVED BY ARCHIE

Cats aren’t known for their love of dressing up in full Halloween garb, so Archie has gone for the understated and easy-to-wear bandana. We love.

Morning showtunes with my new ☠️friend #phantomoftheopera #thegeneral #ifyoucantbeatemjoinem A post shared by General Beauregard🐾 (@beau.theberner) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

7. BEAU THE BERNER

She’s behind you!! Poor Beau has no idea there’s a dead woman playing the piano behind him.

Triceratops Turtle is here! One more week until Halloween. Time to dig through my costume trunk. Today I feel like a triceratops celebrating #tongueouttuesday! Rawr! I demand cheese and blueberries. Raaaaawwwwwr!!! #derpoween A post shared by Turtle Nguyen Lundie (@little_miss_turtle) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

8. LITTLE MISS TURTLE

Nothing says Halloween like a Bulldog called Turtle dressed as a dinosaur. Extra marks for the slobbery tongue!

You see Halloween, I see lunch! #dogbone #treatyoself A post shared by Gracie- Australian Labradoodle (@amazinggraciedoodle) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

9. AMAZING GRACIE DOODLE

I’m pretty sure you could put Gracie in any scene and people would go: “Awwwwwwww”. More cute than creepy, we wouldn’t mind this pup visiting for a cuddle on a cold and windy night.

10. ENDER THE GOLDENDOODLE

When you take pumpkins very seriously. Ender couldn’t be more Autumnal if he tried.

Are you dressing your pet up for Halloween? Tag us in your best photos on instagram @STYLETAILS.