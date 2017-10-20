8 Hip Designer Dog Coats and Sweaters for Winter

We love winter – it’s the perfect excuse to curl up in front of the fire at your favourite dog friendly pub with a red wine in hand and your best furry friend at your feet (or even better, in your lap if he fits).

For a devoted dog servant like you, winter also means frosty morning walks, howling winds and sometimes lashing rain for good measure. This winter, make sure your pooch is ready to face whatever the season brings in style!

To get you winter-ready, here’s our pick of 8 of the coolest dog coats and sweaters. From waterproof dog coats and ultra warm fleece dog jackets, to Breton-inspired dog sweaters, there’s a style to suit every four legged fashionista.

1. STRIPED DOG SWEATER BY FETCH & FOLLOW – £35.00

This Breton-inspired dog sweater is the perfect pullover for hanging by the fire your favourite dog friendly pub. BUY IT NOW>>

2. SHERPA FLEECE DOG JACKET BY FETCH & FOLLOW – £50.00

This beautifully warm and stylish Sherpa Fleece Dog Jacket by Fetch & Follow is perfect for those cold, crisp winter walks. BUY IT NOW>>

3. BERRY WOOL DOG COAT BY HAPPY STAFFY – £125.00

Step out in style in this wool dog coat, featuring stand-up collar and button down front. Each one is handmade in Berlin. BUY IT NOW>>

4. LEELOO DOG TRENCH COAT BY HAPPY STAFFY – £145.00

The classic trench gets a canine twist with this beautifully tailored coat from Happy Staffy. BUY IT NOW>>

5. GREEN WINTER DOG COAT BY FETCH & FOLLOW – from £60.00

This hip dog coat ticks all the boxes – windproof and waterproof with a snuggly fleece lining, it’s a winter wardrobe must-have. BUY IT NOW>>

6. YELLOW WINTER DOG COAT BY FETCH & FOLLOW – from £60.00

Don’t let the grey weather dampen your sunny mood. This bright yellow winter dog coat is perfect for adding a touch of fun and style to wet and windy walks. BUY IT NOW>>

7. HIGHGATE HOODIE BY BAKER & BRAY – £78.00

Let your dog weather the elements with this standout Highgate Hooded Dog Coat by British brand Baker & Bray, an essential for every dog with urban style. BUY IT NOW>>

8. KENSINGTON DOG TRENCH COAT BY BAKER & BRAY – £75.00

Deck your stylish hound out in this beautifully cut trench coat – complete with a soft moleskin lining and adjustable belt. BUY IT NOW>>

Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below! Find more stylish dog clothing in our online shop.