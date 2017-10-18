Welcome to London’s Newest Dog Cafe

If you’re mad for French Bulldogs and Pugs then you’re in luck! Pugs & Pals dog café is set to launch in London with a pop up at the end of this month. A celebration of all things pug, this squishy-faced hound heaven will take place on the 27th and 29th October in East London’s achingly hip Brick Lane, with a view launching permanently in December.
Boasting a series of events that will keep the most avid pug-hugger happy – from Pugs and Cocktails, Pug High Tea, Puppy Hour & Pugloween, there’s plenty of action planned for both human and hound. Also on offer will be a range of tasty foods and drinks including dog-themed cocktails and mocktails – like the Minnesota Poodle, Pugcktail and “Mia the Pug” – so called after the founder’s pug Mia. Pugkin Latte will also be served throughout the pop up Pugloween events – as well as delicious woofins, pugcakes, and of course indulgent puggucinos; a delicious treat for furry friends.
Guests will also be able to admire the work of emergent dog designers from the UK, as Pugs & Pals will be showcasing a range of collars, leads, harnesses and other pet pooch accessories for the furry ones, as well as dog-themed products for owners who just can’t get enough PUG.
The brainchild of Aida Martinez, her partner, Bartosz Kolodziejczyk and their 8-month old Pug, Mia, the idea was born when the couple discovered that while cat cafes were a ‘thing’ in London, similar dog ventures were yet to follow suit. They wanted to create a social space where doggies can interact and a vibrant environment for both furry friend and owner.
Pugs & Pals popup cafe will be open between 9am-9pm and operate on a strictly booking policy only. Tickets are £5 for dog owners and £10 pug lovers (those without a pooch of their own). The opening weekend will be celebrating London’s most popular breeds – Pugs and French Bulldogs, and in keeping with the spirit of the launch, entry will be restricted to these breeds. Secure your spot to this pugtastic event here.
