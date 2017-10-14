IKEA Has Finally Launched its First Collection of Pet Furniture!

Sweden’s most famous export, beloved for its stylish-yet-affordable flat-pack furniture, and the uncanny ability to make you fill your trolley even when you only came for some coat hangers, IKEA has established itself as the go-to for anyone wanting to make a house a home. And while up until recently IKEA was lacking when it came to all things pet-related, the Scandinavian brand has just launched its first ever pet collection – LURVIG – much to the delight of pet owners all over the world!

“Have you ever felt that your cat or other pet isn’t just a pet, but a member of the family?” IKEA wrote about LURVIG on their website. “It’s exactly that focus that led Ikea to make the comprehensive LURVIG pet product range.”

Swedish for ‘shaggy’ the LURVIG collection features everything one could want for their furry friend. From minimalist dog beds and comfy pet sofas, to stylish cat scratching posts, couch covers, cat tunnels, bowls, toys and beyond, the LURVIG range has been created by “animal-loving designers” with insight from veterinarians.

With the collection currently being rolled out in stores across the US, Canada, France and Japan, the rest of us will have to wait in joyful hope until March 2018 when this purrfect collection will be available worldwide.

