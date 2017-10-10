5 Fun Things to Do with Your Dog This Autumn

With summer now nothing but a distant memory, it’s time to embrace Autumn and all it brings with it. While we may no longer be spending balmy evenings in pub gardens, we can look forward to cosy afternoons spent in rustic dog friendly pubs with open fires, with our canine companions snoozing lazily at our feet. And the cooler weather means we can indulge in glorious dog walks surrounded by hues of burnt oranges and reds, as the leaves turn golden under Autumn’s spell.

Whether you’re after a new outdoor pursuit to enjoy with your four legged friend this Autumn or in search of a cosy watering hole to while away the afternoon, we’ve selected some of the very best ways to enjoy the new season with your faithful friend in tow.

1. VISIT A DOG FRIENDLY PUB

With less crowds than the summer months bring, Autumn is abundant with ample walking opportunities in some of The UK’s best outdoor spots. For a wind-swept walk in the heart of Cumbria, head to Langdale, a rugged expanse of craggy summits and slopes with nearby dog friendly pub, Sticklebarn, offering the perfect place to settle down with a post-walk pint. They welcome dogs – even muddy ones – with open arms and dog towels, water bowls and dog treats a-plenty, and the pub even boats a special menu for your canine companion. For the human visitor the pub has roaring fires, hearty meals and an impressive selection of local ales. Check out our Luxe Pet Guide for more great dog friendly pubs.

2. TAKE A CITY BREAK

While packing your pup up for a city break might not be the most obvious way to enjoy an Autumn adventure, more and more places are becoming accommodating to both visitors and their canine companions – cities included. Edinburgh – undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places for an Autumnal weekend break is not only surrounded by stunning dog walks but has a number of stylish dog friendly hotels including the opulent Prestonfield Hotel. Your pup is also welcome to join you for some retail therapy in some of the city’s dog friendly shops like White Stuff and Anthropolgie, making Scotland’s capital city is the perfect pet-friendly destination.

3. ENJOY LEAFY LONDON

There are few seasons that are quite so pretty to walk in as Autumn. The beauty of the changing leaves; the satisfaction of the crunch beneath your feet and the bite of the wind all make for worthy reasons to venture out into the great outdoors. And while central London may be overrun with tourists and traffic lights, two of the city’s most famous parks – Hampstead Heath and Clapham Common – offer a breath of fresh air away from the smog of the city. Both parks also boast pooch-friendly pubs; The Windmill on Clapham Common and The Bull and Last on Hampstead Health which recompense pups with pig ears and marrow bones.

Looking for the perfect dog sweater or coat for your stylish pup? Visit our online shop.

4. HEAD FOR THE BEACH

Now that we’re no longer in the midst of the British summertime, beaches have opened their sandy shores back up again to both walkers and their four legged friends alike. Walking along a beach in the windswept weather of Autumn is sure to get your blood pumping and offers a great source of exercise for both you and your hound. It’s important to check prior to visiting any beach that pooches are permitted, and the National Trust have a great online resource for dog-friendly coastal walks. One of our favourites is Liverpool’s Formby Beach – located in close proximity to a pine forest and with a nearby café that welcomes canine companions it’s the perfect doggy destination for a day out.

5. TAKE YOUR PUP FOR AFTERNOON TEA

Now the season for chunky knits and cosy scarves has arrived, it means that we can afford to be slightly more over-indulgent when it comes to our food choices. And if you’re feeling decadent and want to treat your pooch too, why not book yourselves in for a doggy and owner afternoon tea at Eggerton House Hotel? Including treats for both pet and owner as well as a special chew toy to take home, it’s the perfect way to reward your four-legged friend after all those Autumn walks you’ll be taking.

What else will you be doing with your dog this Autumn? Tell us in the comments below!