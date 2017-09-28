5 Famous Fashion Designers Who Love Their Dogs More Than Life

Fashion and dogs have long had a beautiful union, like that time the late Alexander McQueen left his three dogs a rather generous £50,000 in his will. That’s a lot of a dog treats! And while few might go so far as McQueen, it’s fair to say that the four-legged friends of the fashion set are living it up in style. From boasting their own social media accounts with the kind of following we mere mortals could only ever dream of, to fronting high end fashion campaigns, these four legged fashionistas are a force to be reckoned with. So to celebrate Fashion Weeks all over the world this month – from London to Paris and New York to Milan, we take a look at the cuddly companions of the jet setting fashion favourites.

tbt to growing up at @mercerhotelnyc A post shared by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

1. NEVILLE JACOBS

With a staggering 208k followers on Instagram, Neville Jacobs, Marc Jacobs’ Bull Terrier is up there with the best dogs on Instagram. The pet pooch also became the star of the fashion designer’s first biography, Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog which is a curated collection of photographs documenting the all-too enviable life of Neville. And if that wasn’t enough, he sleeps in dad’s bed every night, and was the star of the S/S 2015 Bookmarc campaign. It truly is a dog’s life!

2. STEPH KARAN

Named in honour of her late husband, Stephan, it was love at first sight for designer Donna Karan and her gorgeous chocolate lab, Steph. She, too, shares her bed with her four-legged friend and Steph even accompanied her to a fashion shoot with Elle magazine.

3. LUPO CAVALLI

Lupo’s personal Instagram account (@rc_lupo) has over 2k followers and states that he loves to be loved and is often looking for a new girlfriend, proving his owner’s active interest in his canine companion’s love life. As well as his own social media account, Lupo is the focus on much of Cavalli’s online blog where the designer has written about going for a walk with Lupo, and catching the train with Lupo. Cavalli also credits his four legged friend as being an integral part of his design process: ‘He examines each model on the catwalk with his authoritarian look, then turns to me, nods his head and I understand that he likes the dress.’

4. MOLLY, MARGOT, MAGGIE AND MONTY VALENTINO

Not content with just one pug, Valentino has a whole army of them. Having cited his multiple furry friends as more important than any of his designer collections, Valentino even named a second line of clothing after his late pug Oliver. Nothing is too good for Valentino’s dogs, and as well as having their own private butler, they have a car to escort them everywhere and only fly by private jet with Valentino himself.

5. ANGUS & INDIA FORD

As stars of Ford’s 2009 film, A Single Man, so besotted is the designer with his hounds that he once said that one of his favourite scents is the smell of his dogs’ ears. His first fox terrier was called John, and frequently appeared on the runways with Ford, as well as on a fashion shoot that featured on the front cover of magazine ID. The designer has also said he’d love a more simple existence, and would enjoy nothing more than living in the desert with nothing but his dogs.