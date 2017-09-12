6 of the Most Luxurious Dog Friendly Hotels in Europe

If the thought of a luxury getaway without your pet laces you with guilt, then fear not. There’s been a big growth in pet friendly holidays over the past few years, with more hotels allowing visitors to check in with their canine companions. And in addition to merely ‘tolerating’ pets, many hotels across the globe are now offering exclusive packages for visiting pets, from dog treats to bespoke outings. So, if you want to holiday in style with your pet pooch in tow, we’ve rounded up some of Europe’s most luxurious hotels that are pet friendly to boot. Read on to find out more.

1. ROME CAVALIERI, ITALY

With a resident elegant Dachshund – Contessa of the Cavalieri – the pet friendly Rome Cavalieri Hotel aims to please even the most discerning dogs. Part of the Waldorf Astoria Group, this stunning hotel in the Italian capital offers a delicious doggy menu, pet personal training in fifteen acres of parkland for those that over-indulge, and are more than happy to arrange some serious pet pampering for your pooch at a nearby doggy day spa. Visit romecavalieri.com.

2. ASHFORD CASTLE, IRELAND

With the vast Ashford Estate to explore and a number of pet friendly services on offer, Co Mayo’s Ashford Castle is a dream destination for you and your doggie. This luxury hotel caters for both cats and dogs alike, and offers visiting pooches everything from a turndown treat to grooming services. In addition, they provide a catering menu for pets as well as a comfy bed, fluffy towels, food and water bowls and treats for all V.I.P (Very Important Pets). Visit www.ashfordcastle.com.

3. CLIVEDEN HOUSE, ENGLAND

Boasting over 250 acres of National Trust woodland paths perfect for an outdoor adventure with your canine companion, Cliveden House offers the perfect pet-friendly getaway. For just an extra £35 a night, you can bring your four legged friend to this sumptuous 5-star country house hotel in Berkshire where they will be treated to a doggie bed. Should you wish to spoil them further, doggie treats and a bespoke canine menu are also available on request. Visit www.clivedenhouse.co.uk.

4. HOTEL DE NELL, FRANCE

The stylish Hotel De Nell in Paris’ 9th arrondissement is one of the city’s most luxurious dog-friendly hotels. For just €20 a night, they’ll ensure barks are kept to a minimum by supplying your pet pooch with beds, bowls and bones a-plenty. The friendly hotel concierge are happy to arrange snacks, toiletries, or activity itineraries to ensure that your canine companion is as happy as can be. The hotel’s excellent location is near to an unbeatable selection of bars and restaurants as well as being an easy walk to the Grands Boulevards shopping area and the Palais Garnier Opera House. Visit www.starwoodhotels.com.

5. PARADOR DE CANGAS DE ONÍS, SPAIN

Spain’s Parador de Cangas de Onís have been welcoming man’s best friend for the past three years and have their dog-friendly service down to a T. With a special kit upon arriving in your room, complete with food and water dishes, a pet bed, food, and even pet friendly magazines, this hotel in the heart of the Spanish countryside is perched on the banks of the Sella River and offers visitors and accompanying pets breathtaking views of the Peaks of Europe mountain range. Visit www.parador.es.

6. PARK HYATT, AUSTRIA

When it comes to giving dogs the 5-star treatment, few places do it quite like the Park Hyatt in Vienna, Austria. On a mission to be as pet friendly as possible, the staff at the Park Hyatt can not only take visiting dogs for walks, but they’re also happy to take them to the opera (should the owner wish and the show allow it). The hotel is also on hand with recommended walks for you and your canine companion, and will ensure their stay is a luxurious one by arranging a dog bed, water and a food bowl as well as a little welcome amenity in your room. Visit vienna.park.hyatt.com.

Have you visited a beautiful dog friendly hotel in Europe? Tell us about it in the comments below!