7 Awesome Dog Friendly Things to Do for National Dog Day

Are you one of the estimated that 8.5 million households in the UK with a pet pooch? This Saturday, 26th of August marks National Dog Day, which is the perfect opportunity chance to both pamper and celebrate your four legged friend! From boat trips to picnics, to outdoor adventures and beyond, there are numerous ways in which you can treat your pup this weekend. We’ve curated the best dog friendly events and goings on in the UK, so you and your pooch can have a day to remember!

1. PAMPER YOUR PUP AT POOCH PICNIC & PAMPERING, DEPTFORD

If you’re a London-based pup owner, why not take your four-legged friend to Deptford Market’s Pooch Picnic and Pampering, in honour of National Dog Day? The market, based in the heart of Deptford’s historical railway arches, welcomes hounds of all shapes and sizes and will be putting on a dog-friendly day to remember. With food and drink vendors offering everything from caffeine hits to colourful cocktails and everything in between, the market caters for dogs and owners alike. And if your pup is particularly photogenic, post a pic of your canine companion to Instagram or Twitter while in Deptford Yard for your chance to win yourself a cut and blow dry and a goody bag boasting dog grooming treats a-plenty.

2. TAKE A DOG FRIENDLY CANAL TRIP WI TH GO BOAT LONDON, PADDINGTON

Fancy spending the afternoon on the water with your faithful friend? With Go Boat London you can do just that. A concept initially born on the waterways of Denmark, Go Boat London have recently launched at Merchant Square near Paddington, and offer aspiring seamen the perfect way to see the capital with their canine companion in tow. Suitable for up to eight friends, these dog friendly boat trips are a brilliant way to explore London’s stunning canals. Take advantage of being able to take food and drink on-board for no extra charge by packing a picnic for the day – and don’t forget to take some doggy treats on board in honour of National Dog Day! Visit: goboat.co.uk.

3. CHECK IN TO A COOL DOG FRIENDLY HOTEL, NATIONWIDE

If you fancy a weekend away with your furry friend in tow, why not visit one of the UK’s many dog-friendly hotels? We’ve curated the Luxe Pet Guide with the crème de la crème of dog-friendly hotels, from quaint B&Bs to stylish spa hotels, from Sussex to Swansea to Scotland and beyond. If you want a getaway with your canine companion for a truly celebratory weekend, look no further. Visit: www.luxepetguide.com.

4. CELEBRATE WITH THE NATIONAL TRUST, YORKSHIRE

The National Trust’s Rievaulx Terrace is teaming up with Jerry Green Dog Rescue Centre to celebrate our four legged friends this National Dog Day. One of Yorkshire’s finest 18th century landscape gardens, visitors can expect dog-themed competitions- from Happiest Hound to Quickest Biscuit Eater – woodland trails and even a pop-up pet photo booth – the perfect way to keep a memento of your pet pooch on this special day.

5. DINE AT A DOG FRIENDLY RESTAURANT, NATIONWIDE

Perfect for four-legged friend with an appetite to match their owners, venture out for a slap up lunch with your pup this National Dog Day. Whether you want to sample the fare of a gastro-pub in the heart of the British countryside, or find a city-centre dwelling that will cater to both pups and their owners, we’ve sourced the finest dog friendly foodie spots, wherever your based; whatever your taste. Visit: www.luxepetguide.com.

6. PAWS FOR A DRINK , THE LAKE DISTRICT

Based in the Lake District? Then Paws for a Drink this National Dog Day by exploring one of the Lakes’ many areas of natural beauty, and take your canine companion along so they can be treated to a tasty dog biscuit this Bank Holiday Weekend. Whether you want to explore the grounds of Brokehole on Windemere or head for the mountains, there’s an endless amount of outdoor activities for your pup to enjoy. Visit: www.lakedistrict.gov.uk.

7. VOLUNTEER WITH GUIDE DOGS, NATIONWIDE

If you’ve got time on your hands and want to volunteer for a worthy cause, why not use National Dog Day as an excuse to sign up as a volunteer puppy walker for Guide Dogs’ UK? A crucial part of the work that Guide Dogs’ do, Puppy walkers play a vital role in the early socialisation and education of guide dogs. So whether you already have a pup of your own or not, give back this National Dog Day by donating your time to those in need. Visit: www.guidedogs.org.uk.

Do you know of something fun going on for National Dog Day? Tell us about it in the comments below!