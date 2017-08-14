A Pug Cafe is Popping up in London!

Pug-lovers rejoice! A pop-up Pug Café is coming to London. Having previously popped-up in both Guildford and Brighton, the dog-lovers behind Pug Café have joined forces with Shoreditch’s achingly hip The Book Club to provide people and their pet pugs with a pop-up to remember.

Taking place on Saturday 9th September, pugs, owners and pug lovers will be offered the chance to spend 70 minutes in pet pooch heaven, enjoying all things pug-related. Strictly booking only, the Pop Up Pug Café is offering every pug that attends a free puguccino, while a tasty menu is on offer for humans, who can take their pick from the likes of fresh berry pancakes, asparagus scrambled eggs or the exotic Huevos Rancheros.

A place perfect for anyone with a fondness for pugs, The Book Club will be decked out in doggy décor and visitors will be encouraged to pet and stroke the onsite pugs to their hearts delight.

Entry is £5 for anyone with a pug; £10 for aspiring pug-owners, with a percentage of the fee being being donated to The French and Pug Dog Foundation. If you’re a pug-loving Londoner, mark Saturday 19th August in your diary, as that’s when booking opens, and tickets are sure to sell out like hotcakes!

To find out more visit pugcafe.co.uk