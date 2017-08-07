7 of the World’s Coolest Cat Cafes

August 8th is World Cat Day, and to celebrate we are rounding up the world’s coolest cat cafés! From San Francisco to Singapore and Sydney, cat lovers can get their feline (and caffeine) fix at these purrfect pussy places.

BROOKLYN CAT CAFE, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA

Brooklyn Cat Cafe, Brooklyn’s first cat cafe, is quickly becoming the neighbourhood’s most popular place to hang out. Not only is it the only cat cafe in NYC that is owned and operated by a local, non-profit, 501c3 animal rescue organisation, but all of the cafe’s profits go to their animal rescue. While they don’t prepare their own food in the cafe, they have a variety of packaged snacks and drinks available for purchase while you hang out and cuddle some of their cats, play with the cafe turtles or the cafe rat! An even bigger bonus? You can actually adopt one of the cats should you fall in love with one of them. All you need to do is pay the admission fee of $5 per half hour (with children under 3 free) to play. Reservations are recommended.

Website: catcafebk.com/

Instagram: @catcafebk

Address: 149 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Phone: +1 347-946-2286

KITTEA, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA

KiTea is San Francisco’s first cat cafe and the first cat cafe to open in the USA! Their Cat Lounge experience comes with cat cuddles as well as bottomless Japanese green tea, making for a purrfect afternoon. But if playing with the cats is not up your alley, then you can sit in the lounge with a cup of tea and simply watch the action, too. There is an average of 10-12 cats in the cafe at any time and it costs $20/hour on a weekday or $25/hour on a weekend. You can even inquire about hosting a private event—with the cats, of course!

Reservations are highly recommended.

Website: www.kitteasf.com

Instagram: @kittea@sf

Address: 96 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

Phone: +1 415-658-7888

CAT CAFE NEKO NO NIWA, SINGAPORE

Neko no Niwa is Singapore’s first—and certainly most popular—cat cafe. After visiting many cat cafes in Japan, the two owners wanted to bring their experience back to Singapore and open a space where people can chill, eat, nap and play with cats all day long. They believe in the therapeutic benefits that cats bring. Many cat cafes in Asia use “pedigree” cats but at Neko no Niwa, they only feature adopted cats in the cafe as they want to convey the message of “adopt, don’t shop.” They have few rules in the cafe, except for taking off your shoes, washing your hands, and definitely never wake a sleeping cat! The first hour in the cafe is $12 and the next 30 minutes is $5 with a three-hour special of $24. The cafe also sells a variety of tea, drinks, and artisanal desserts. To note: cash only and children under 7 are not permitted entry.

Website: www.catcafe.com.sg

Instagram: @nekononiwa

Address: 54A Boat Quay Level 2, Singapore 049843

Phone: +65 6536 5319

LA GATERÍA, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

La Gatería, opened in 2012, is the first cat cafe in Mexico as well as in Latin America. In addition to having many furry feline friends in the shop, they also offer delicious vegetarian food, smoothies, and desserts, as well at catnip infusion snacks for the cats! There is also an extensive cat boutique where you can buy all sorts of products like food bowls, carriers, litter boxes, toys, and more. All of the cats are allowed to be adopted should you find your fur-ever friend!

Website: www.lagateria.com/

Instagram: @instagramlagateria

Address: Tabasco 337, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5533 7818

CATMOSPHERE CAT CAFE, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Catmosphere was Australia’s first cat cafe. You can choose to just visit the cafe or one of two separate cat rooms, which require a reservation. There are also fun packages you can choose from like “coffee and cookies” with the cats, coffee with adoptable kittens (!!), private parties with a room full of cats to yourself, yoga with cats, and more! $20 will buy you a beverage, a cat-shaped cookie, and one hour with their 20 in-house cats. During slow periods, the cafe does not put a time limit on cat cuddling. To note: visits with kittens are 30 minutes because they get very sleepy! Awww!

Website: www.catmospherecafe.com/sydney

Instagram: @catmospheresyd

Address: 66 Foveaux St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia Hours:

Phone: +61 447 609 832

CATS REPUBLIC, ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

Cats Republic is part of the Cats Museum in St. Petersburg and was the first cat cafe in Russia, opening in 2011. It is said that this is the largest cat cafe in Europe with 60 cats available for adoption. Visiting time is unlimited and there is only a voluntary donation. At this cafe you can play, cuddle, take photos and more. They strive to showcase adopted cats as well as educate people on humane attitudes towards our feline friends. They consider themselves to be an alternative to the usual kinds of animal shelters.

Website: www.catsrepublic.ru

Instagram: @catsmuseum

Address: Yakubovicha St., 10, St. Petersburg 190000, Russia

Phone: +7 812 312-04-87

PEE PEE’S KATZENCAFE, BERLIN, GERMANY

Pee Pee’s Katzencafe opened in 2013 and was the first one in Berlin, Germany. The two cafe cats, Pelle and Caruso, were adopted by the owner of the shop, and soon after, she opened her cafe. Pee Pee’s offers breakfast all day as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes like quiche, pies, and cakes, plus various kinds of drinks—all for a few Euros. They only have a few rules like no flash photography and don’t feed the cats! Other than that, they just want you to have a great time!

Website: peepeeskatzencafe.de

Address: Thomasstraße 53, 12053 Berlin, Germany

Phone: +49 30 68086600

