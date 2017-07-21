10 of the Best Dog Friendly Cafes and Coffee Shops

If you love whiling away a morning drinking freshly roasted coffee (who doesn’t!?) but don’t want to leave your pup at home, never fear – there are plenty of places where you can treat your pooch to a puppacino. From London to Leeds, we’ve sniffed out 10 great dog friendly cafes and coffee shops.

1. THE HANSOM LOUNGE AT ST. PANCRAS RENAISSANCE HOTEL, LONDON

Looking for a special dog friendly place in London to enjoy a light bite, afternoon tea or cocktails with friends? Look no further than the opulent Hansom Lounge at the iconic St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. Technically not a café, The Hansom Lounge is situated in the sweeping lobby of this luxury dog friendly hotel. You don’t have a to be a guest at the hotel to stop by with your hound and enjoy this special pet friendly place and a slice of cake or two.

2. SALAMI & CO., OTLEY – NEAR LEEDS

Salami & Co. is a dog friendly cafe and coffee house where human and hound can sit back, relax and watch the world go by together. Created by husband and wife team Simon and Lucy, who, fed up of sitting outside in the cold with their dachshunds (Salami and Bagel), wanted to provide a space where humans and their pups could enjoy each other’s company. Situated in the market town of Otley near Leeds in Yorkshire, Salami & Co. offer a range of single origin and bespoke coffees, homemade cakes and artisan pastries.

3. PAWS FOR COFFEE, LONDON

This London-based café and coffee shop is the brainchild of Louise Rawlinson. After setting up a successful dog sitting, walking, dog home boarding and a daily dog crèche, Paws for Coffee is Louise’s latest doggy-venture, and offers a fabulous place to hang out with Fido. There are special doggy menus that include puppychinos (goats milk lightly warmed with black pudding pieces in the bottom) plus a selection of home-made dog treats. All dogs are all welcome to sit at the tables with you and each table has dog lead hook that have been specially made to be robust.

4. METRO DECO, BRIGHTON

This Brighton-based tea room sells their own blends of tea and homemade cakes as well as wine, cocktails, artisan gins & local beer and cider – and of course welcome dogs with open paws. The retro-styling of Metro Deco provides a quirky setting to hang out with Fido for a cup of their own blended tea, Afternoon Tea as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and of course something a little stronger in the evening.

5. THE LONG DOG CAFÉ, ABERDEEN

The Long Dog Café is an independent café in Aberdeen where you can enjoy tasty food and drinks with your pooch at your side. If the name doesn’t give a hint to their dog friendly inklings, their stance is clarified on their website, which states “All dogs are welcome if accompanied by a well behaved owner”. The Long Dog Cafe was actually inspired by the Long Dog himself – Big Gav, after being refused to sit inside out of the windy and wet conditions that Aberdeen has to offer it was his aim to have a place to go and relax with his owners……as a result the cafe was born.

6. THE BEACH CAFÉ, NORFOLK

Four-legged friends are well catered for at The Beach Café in Norfolk. Situated next to the wonderfully dog-friendly Wells-Next-the-Sea beach in Norfolk, the café has won a whole host of awards for the warm welcome it gives its furry patrons. There is a free ‘Wash ‘n’ Wag’ dog wash for cleaning off your dog after a romp in the sand as well as Berties Bark-up Bar – a fun water station area. A selection of sandwiches, hot snacks, drinks and ice creams keep owners happy, whilst dog snacks are on hand for canine companions.

7. THE WAGGING TAIL CAFÉ, SOUTHPORT

The Wagging Tail cafe cater for both the two and four legged. With a range of items on their dog menu, from cupcakes and popcorn to ice cream, dog beer and puppuccino, your dog will never feel left out again. There are even comfy beds for them to sit on whilst you too relax in the quirky decor. The café serves local Robert’s of Mawdesley coffee beans and homemade cakes, as well as a range of light meals and rustic soups. There is also a shop area with a range of doggy gifts and they will even help arrange Birthday Pawties for your furry friend.

8. EZRA AND GIL, MANCHESTER

The fact that the Ezra and Gil website welcomes you with a picture of dogs indicates the dog-friendly nature of the Manchester-based café. There are water bowls on the café steps for your pooch and for humans there is a range of delicious food, cakes and hot drinks. Head for a window seat so you look out from your high stool while the dog gets a view from just above street level.

9. HEJ COFFEE, BERMONDSEY

Hej Coffee in Bermondsey prides itself on being dog friendly – and has even set up the hashtag #dogsofhej and are constantly posting pictures of their four-legged visitors on Instagram and Facebook. The Swedish coffee house serves up a selection of tasty sandwiches, locally roasted coffee, pastries and various other tasty snacks and drinks. Pooches are made a real fuss of and there are always some tasty doggy biscuits on hand to keep Fido fed while you hang out.

10. PALM VAULTS, HACKNEY

Palm Vaults cafe in Hackney welcomes humans and dogs with its lush decor, exposed brick walls and cosy sofas. A range of colourful coffee concoctions include the red velvet latte (made with beetroot colouring) as well as a Golden Latte made with turmeric for a slightly alternative take on the usual coffee shop fare. All of the coffees and juices combine healthy and tasty. The trendy Miami-inspired café also welcomes dogs through its doors to hang out with other hipster hounds.

Looking for more dog friendly places? Visit our Luxe Pet Guide. Know a great dog friendly coffee shop? Share with us in the comments below!