10 of the Most Amazing Dog Friendly Homes and Interiors

Architecture and home design are embracing pets with a whole host of cleverly integrated products that allow style conscious owners to retain a sense of fashion and function. From coffee tables integrating a space for pooches to nap to bespoke dog doors, check out 10 cool dog-friendly home customisations:

SAUDER PET COFFEE TABLE

Incorporating pet furniture into a modern design scheme is something we love, and this coffee table and dog bed hybrid from furniture makers Sauder does exactly that. Constructed from beech veneer wood with an attractive espresso finish, this coffee table would gel with most modern interior design schemes and at the same time provide a safe, space-saving place for your dog to sleep.

DOG-FRIENDLY HALLWAY

In lieu of a boot room, this spacious dog-centric hallway from Ballard Designs has us drooling with envy. A simple storage unit is the perfect place for storing all the doggy essentials, from hooks for hanging leads to storage containers for post-walk biscuits and poo bags. The huge “Woof” sign certainly sets the tone for the kind of house that lays beyond!

DESIGNER DOG HOUSES FROM BARKITECTURE

Made from a lightweight, durable, waterproof, and non-toxic material, Barkitecture’s collection of modern dog houses are fully customisable and come in a range of sizes. Designed to be portable, each house can be packed flat and assembled without tools — so you can take your pup’s Barkitecture home on the road. Currently, there are three colour options, with many more to come, including designer collaborations and make a cool change to the usual dog house.

DOGGY DEN SIDE TABLE

This collection of modern pet-integrated furniture from Spanish design studio Full Loft has us feeling all warm and fuzzy! With a focus on multi-functional design, each doggy den is handmade in Madrid and offers a cozy spot for your dog to catch some shut eye.

ROCKING-2-GETHER CHAIR

The “Rocking-2-gether Chair” by Paul Kweton is a hybrid rocking chair and dog house. The birch plywood chair sports a little shelf underneath for your furry friend to sit and rock with you and whilst doing some serious chilling out.

CUSTOM KITCHEN DESIGN

No more accidentally stepping in the dog bowl with this clever kitchen design from Robertson Kitchens. An integrated draw with built-in dog bowls ensures that Fido can easily access bowls at dinner time, but can be handily stored away to keep the floors free from trip hazards.

PALATIAL MUDROOM

This palatial dog friendly mudroom designed by Standard Pacific Homes boasts black cabinets paired with cream stone countertops and grey stone backsplash to create a stylish and functional space for cleaning up mucky pups. An integrated wash station is the perfect place for showering down smelly hounds, with plenty of storage space for clean towels, treats and shampoos. Dogs will think they have gone to doggy-spa heaven!

UNDER STAIRS DOG HOUSE

This super cute dog house by Bannister Custom Homes makes clever use of wasted under stairs space. With the addition of a comfy bed and food bowls, this cosy nook provides a quiet retreat for Fido to relax in.

RETRO MUDROOM

There is nothing we love more than a metro tile, so this integrated super stylish dog shower has us wagging with envy. Cleverly utilising an extendable kitchen sink tap, anti-slip black flooring and black grouting (a great choice for hiding mud!), this dog shower area makes a beautiful addition to any utility room. Via Pinterest.

DOG DOOR

Just when you think you have seen it all – this bespoke dog door comes along! If your canine isn’t content with using the human doorway and insists on his own entrance, this extravagant miniature entranceway is pooch perfection! Via Pinterest.

Have you spotted any cool dog custom-designed dog friendly homes? Share them with us in the comments below!