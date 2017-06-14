7 Frozen Dog Treat Recipes to Cool Down Your Pup this Summer

With the weather warming up treat your pup to something cool and refreshing with one of these DIY frozen dog treat recipes. From fruity bites to lush ice creams, there is something to suit every pooch’s palate.

FRUITY FROZEN DOG TREAT RECIPE

When the weather gets warmer, these “Tropical Punch” frozen dog treats from Pretty Fluffy will have your pup howling for more. Super easy to make – with only 3 ingredients – they’re yummy, healthy and guaranteed to be a hit on a hot summer’s day.

2. RUSTY RODA’S DOG FRIENDLY STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

Nothing beats the sheer joy of watching a dog slobber all over an ice cream on a hot day. But don’t be tempted to give your hot hound human ice cream – it’s high in sugar and most dogs find it difficult to digest dairy. But don’t despair – your peckish pooch doesn’t have to miss out this summer. Why not try out this tasty dog friendly strawberry ice cream recipe? Courtesy of (and very much approved by) one of our favourite instagram dogs –Rusty Rodas.

3. SIMPLE FROZEN YOGURT TREATS

This quick and simple Frozen Yoghurt Treat recipe from the folks at The Bark is designed to cool off your pup, while providing a delectable, tasty treat! The recipe makes 30-40 cubes – perfect for keeping hot hounds cool in bite-sized portions. The recipe also has suggestions for adding other tasty items like raspberries and strawberries (and for the health-conscious hound, a range of superfoods!).

4. SWEET AND SAVOURY FROZEN DOG TREATS

These frozen 3 ingredient dog treats combine meaty chicken stock and peanut butter to create a yummy dog delight! Plus the added parsley works as a breath freshener too!

5. DIY FROZEN APPLE DOG TREAT RECIPE

Help your hound get one of their five-a-day with these apple-packed bites. The DIY Frozen Apple Dog Treat Recipe are the perfect summer treats for cooling your dog down on a hot afternoon while incorporating a healthy and natural dog treat that are packed with fiber, vitamin A and vitamin C.

6. PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY FREEZIES

A beloved classic combination for humans – now your pup can enjoy some of the action with these peanut butter and jelly freezies. These frozen treats are simple to make and your pup will be sure to wolf them down on a hot summers day.

7. PEANUT BUTTER AND BACON FROZEN SANDWICHES

These frozen peanut butter and bacon frozen sandwiches look good enough for human consumption – so your pup is certain to love their very own on a hot summer’s day.

Do you have some great pooch-friendly summer recipes? Share them with us in the comments below!