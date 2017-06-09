5 of the Most Stylish DIY Cat Scratchers

Being a cat owner doesn’t have many downsides, but claw marks across the back of the sofa or a worn out patch of carpet on the stairs is one of them. Cats hold a lot of tension in their paws, so it’s important for them to have a place to relieve pressure and neaten up any feathered claws that could cause them discomfort. We’ve rounded up five of the most stylish DIY cat scratchers, so you can design the purr-fect post to complement your décor.

1. THE DIY MINIMALIST CAT SCRATCHING POST

Even the simplest of homes could introduce this scratching board without it standing out. Your kitty’s claws will reap the benefits from the wood and yarn, and you can knock it up in less than an hour! Make it here: almostmakesperfect.com.

2. DIY SCRATCHING VASE

If you have a large floor vase sitting around, customise it for your furry friends. All you need is some tough string and strong glue and you’re good to go! Make it here: www.meowlifestyle.com.

3. DIY CAT SCRATCHING POST

This super simple project can be customised to fit your current home décor, or left as simple as possible. To jazz it up a little, you could always grab a carpet sample from your local store which matches your colour scheme! Make it here: www.dreamalittlebigger.com.

4. LEGAL SCRATCHING SPOT BOARD

Slightly quirky and perfect for the quirky kitty lover, this scratching board is very simple to create, and you can make it as tall or as short as you see fit! Make it here: www.y-deas.com.

5. CATCTUS SCRATCHING POST

It’s rare that Buzzfeed disappoint in bringing us quirky yet oh-so-stylish tips and tricks for the home. This cute cactus scratcher will keep your felines amused for hours, and it looks cool, too! Make it here: www.buzzfeed.com.

Not keen on DIY? Find designer cat scratchers in our online shop. Have you created your own DIY cat scratcher? Tell us about it in the comments below!