5 Pieces of Stunning New Luxury Cat Furniture by MiaCara

Ever since German designer brand MiaCara introduced their ‘Gatto’ collection for cats in 2015, the world’s most fabulous felines have understandably been in a frenzy. Expanding the hugely popular collection, MiaCara has just launched five new pieces of designer cat furniture, giving modern mogs everywhere reason to rub their well-manicured paws together.

The stylish new Albergo cat tower sets a new standard in design for contemporary cats. With the needs of indoor cats in mind, the Albergo Cat Tower is an intelligent, multi-functional object, which offers an ever-changing landscape for cats to explore – with a fluid indoor space for cats to climb, scratch, perch and sleep.

Designed by Dutch designer Regina Mol, the new Torre Cat Scratching Post is more than your average cat scratcher. The massive base plate is made from real wood to ensure stability, with a large curved plywood panel covered in durable needle felt to offer plenty of scratching space for your cat to sharpen their claws. On top, there is an elevated sleeping area to give your feline friend the perfect all-round view. Add a beautifully soft faux fur cushion and choose from two sizes to suit your cat and your home.

The stylish Nido cat basket is a bell-shaped knitted cat bed made from ultra-thick textile yarn. The tapered top and luxe material provides the perfect protective shape and sumptuous softness that cats simply adore.

The new Sito Cat Litter Box works as part of your interior décor. It is made with an innovative aluminium casing which makes it strong and functional enough to also allow your cat to perch on top or to be used as a storage area or a place to sit on.

Cat scratchers have always been a necessary evil for cat owners, but not anymore. The modern design of the Volto wall-mounted cat scratcher means that this piece of cat furniture can blend harmoniously with your interior, while also allowing your cat to exercise his natural instinct to sharpen his claws. Mount it individually, or line up multiple panels next to each other in a multi-cat household.

The Gatto collection by MiaCara is available in store now www.store.styletails.com.