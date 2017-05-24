5 of the Most Stylish Dog Friendly Beach Holidays

If your idea of holiday heaven is basking in the sun and the feel of sand between your toes but can’t bear the thought of leaving your beloved pooch at home, we may just have the answer for you. With miles upon miles of stunning coastline and a wealth of year-round dog friendly beaches, why not treat Fido to a stylish beach break in the UK? Check out our top 5 stylish dog friendly beach breaks:

1. THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT – CORNWALL

Combine a relaxed beach break with some serious gourmet treats at this luxury dog friendly hotel in Cornwall. The Seafood Restaurant is located in the heart of pretty Padstow, on the North Cornish coast. The coastal-themed hotel is the perfect place to stay for soaking up some foodie culture (including Rick Stein’s various seafood eateries) and super dog friendly vibes, and with seven golden beaches within a five-minute drive away, the area really is hound heaven.

Sea-faring pooches can stretch their legs at near-by Treyarnon Bay and Constantine Bay, both being dog friendly year-round makes them a perfect beach break for families and Fido alike.

If you want to experience a bit of history with your hound then head to the stunning Prideaux Place – a charming Elizabethan Manor awash with Cornish history, including some ghostly tales! After dining on Rick Stein’s fare at the hotel, pop around the corner to Ruby’s Bar – a dog friendly bar that specialises in cocktails, a wide range of gins and craft beer too, making for a lovely lunchtime or pre-dinner treat with pooch in tow.

2. CARY ARMS & SPA – SOUTH DEVON

Making the most of its sensational coastal location and stunning sea views, canine companions are truly welcomed at this luxury dog friendly hotel – including a dedicated Doggy Getaway Package. With dog friendly Babbacombe Beach a mere tail-wag away, days can be spent frolicking on the pebbly-beach and in the sea, and with it allowing dogs all year round – it is the perfect spot whatever the weather.

The Cary Arms & Spa offers “New England” style guest rooms, decorated in chic and restful muted coastal shades and featuring stunning sea views, contemporary en-suite bathrooms and private sea-facing terraces. Three newly-restored dog friendly Cottages, ranging from three to five bedrooms, provide a wonderful seaside getaway for larger groups.

Dogs will love exploring Babbacombe, Oddicombe and Petitor Downs – a series of interconnected, attractive little bays full of charm and known for their top water quality and cleanliness. Slightly further afield, Dartmoor National Park is around 30 minutes away and offers beautiful moorland, rugged windswept tors and huge expanses of wilderness for you and your pooch to romp across.

After building up a hunger building sand castles, dine at the Cary Arms & Spa – which offers gastro inn food cooked simply, using locally-sourced Devon produce – topped off with a breathtaking coastal view (and more essentially, pooches are allowed to accompany you – they even have their own doggie menu!

3. THE GALLIVANT – SUSSEX

With a collection of awards under their belt, including the UK’s Coolest Beach Hotel, The Gallivant is a chic dog friendly hotel in Camber near Rye on the beautiful East Sussex coast. Inspired by the coastal motels you might find in California, The Gallivant is a relaxing hideaway located across the road from the beautiful dunes of Camber Sands in East Sussex.

The beach is one of the nicest possible beaches for dogs one can imagine; mile upon mile of endless sand and rolling dunes to play in. There are 20 individually designed rooms at The Gallivant, a number of which are designated dog friendly (two Garden rooms, two Deck rooms and one Luxury Garden room). Inside you will find an inviting bed and tasteful coastal design – think muted tones, linens and drift wood, as well as high-end bathroom toiletries, fluffy bathrobes and super soft bed linen as standard.

With the beach on the doorstep, dogs can tire themselves out running around the sand dunes and across the vast expanse of sand at low tide, while humans can enjoy a sun downer on the hotel’s terrace followed by dinner. If you want a break from the sand, head into nearby Rye and take a stroll around the quaint shops and boutiques, before getting a bit of lunch at the dog-friendly The Ship Inn.

4. ST VALERY BOUTQIUE BED & BREAKFAST – NORTHUMBERLAND

St Valery is a boutique dog friendly Bed & Breakfast for grown-ups in the beautiful Northumberland coastal village of Alnmouth. The perfect relaxing escape for both humans and hounds, enjoy long lazy days exploring the expansive golden sands of Alnmouth beach where dogs are permitted all year round, indulge in sumptuous home cooked breakfasts and meander through local cafes, pubs and gift shops.

Alnmouth is picture postcard perfect, with its colourful cottages and vast expanses of golden sand, it’s a delightful spot to enjoy on a sunny day. The dog friendly beach has no restrictions for four legged friends, who can enjoy a good run and play, especially when the tide is out. With just four rooms, two of which are dog-friendly (St Aidan and St Benedict), there’s only ever space for up to eight guests at any one time, so you’ll always feel well looked after.

5. SOAR MILL COVE – DEVON

Located in a beautiful rural hillside setting with direct access to a stunning private sandy beach, Soar Mill Cove is a luxury dog friendly hotel in Devon, which offers the perfect beach-bound escape from busy modern life. Soar Mill Cove hotel is sat on the South West Coast Path, with trendy Salcombe and pretty Hope Cove all within easy walking distance from the hotel, while comfortable rooms await tired feet at the end of the day.

The main activities for humans and hounds staying at the hotel are long costal walks and frolics at the nearby cove – with its stunning golden sand, rock pools to explore and secluded location. Guests are greeted with walking maps pointing out some of the most picturesque trails along the stunning stretch of the South West Coast Path, all tried and tested by hotel Labradors Farley and Daisy – who might you might catch having a sundowner beach frolic of their own! For doggy guests that have rolled in a bit too much sea weed, the hotel has installed a designated dog wash area to hose off your pooch after a walk and all rooms have their own private patio area, leading directly onto dog-friendly gardens.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, elevenses and afternoon tea are served in the award-winning 2 AA Rosette restaurant or head into the stunning harbour town of Salcombe for a stroll around the shops, watch the boats sail by or a bite to eat – one fab dog-friendly place to eat is the shabby chic beach café The Winking Prawn – and is opposite a dog-friendly beach for working off the food!

Have you been to some great dog friendly hotels by the seaside? Tell us in the comments below!