8 Fun Dog Friendly Things to do With Your Pooch This Summer

There is nothing finer than whiling away a beautiful summer’s day with Fido in tow, but other than the usual walks in the park and romps around the garden it can be hard to think of fun activities for the all the family to enjoy. Fear not, there are plenty of awesome things that you and your pooch can do this summer, check out our top 8 suggestions.

TAKE YOU DOG ON A SEASIDE HOLIDAY

The British are renowned for stripping down to their swim wear and heading to the coast at the first sign of sunshine, and now your dog needn’t miss out on a fabulous seaside break. There are lots of dog friendly seaside hotels in the UK where the whole family can enjoy a coastal break.

If you want to chill out on the beach, head to chic dog-friendly hotel The Gallivant (pictured above), located across the road from the beautiful dunes of Camber Sands in East Sussex, the beach is one of the nicest possible for dogs one can imagine; mile upon mile of endless sand and rolling dunes to play in.

If you’re after a more remote setting, then Soar Mill Cove is a luxury dog friendly hotel in Devon, which offers the perfect escape from busy modern life. Located in a beautiful rural hillside setting with direct access to a stunning sandy cove, indoor pool, mini gym and miles of wilderness to explore, this family-run hotel has something for grown-up gourmets, dog lovers and families alike. Find other great dog friendly seaside hotels in our Luxe Pet Guide.

2. GO GLAMPING

What better way to recharge your batteries and reconnect with nature that to take an outdoor adventure with your furry field mate? Glamping is the perfect getaway for those who want to immerse themselves in the wild without sacrificing all the comforts of home. Check out 10 of the world’s most breath taking dog friendly glamping holidays.

3. VISIT A DOG FRIENDLY BEACH

Many of the beaches in the UK impose dog restrictions in the summer months, but fear not there are still lots of beautiful stretches that are Fido-friendly when the sun is out. From the sun drenched Cornish coast to the dramatically rugged shores of Scotland, there’s plenty of beautiful beaches for a playful pup (and person) to soak it all up, check out our list of the UK’s best dog friendly beaches.

4. TRY STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING

Try your hand (or feet) at Stand Up Paddle Boarding while your pup balances alongside you. Water-loving pooches will adore taking to the water with you and it’s a great way to get some exercise with Fido in tow. Stand Up Paddle Board UK offer courses and lessons in Wales to teach you the basics. For London-bound hounds, the City Paws Club has organised an Dog and Human Paddle Board event on the 25th June along the river Thames. Starting at Kew, the fun lesson lasts for 3 hours and your pup will also be provided with a doggy life-jacket.

Read: How to introduce dogs to water

5. GET DIRTY AT THE MUDDY DOG CHALLENGE

If your dog loves rolling around in mud and running around like a crazed thing, then the Muddy Dog Challenge is perfect for you and your pooch (plus you will be doing a good deed and raising money for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in the process). Everyone has heard of Tough Mudder, but this is the UK’s first obstacle course for you and your tough mutter! Choose from either the 2.5km or 5km run and have fun with your hound jumping, sliding and squelching through a variety of muddy obstacles. There a four events across the UK so sign up now!

6. HEAD TO A DOG FRIENDLY EVENT

What could be more fun than a whole day dedicated to your four-legged friend? Every year there are bigger and better dog events being organised across the UK, with heaps of fun activities for you and your hound to try. Paws in the Park organise various events throughout the year and in different locations across the UK and offer a fun dog-friendly day out. There is plenty of doggy shopping, fun displays to watch and of course lots of have-a-go activities for you and your dog to try your paws at. If Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is your hound hero, he will be hosting the Dog Fest events in June, which is billed as the “UK’s Summer Festival for Dogs” and again has plenty of activities to watch and take part in with your pooch.

7. TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE

Dogs and wildlife parks aren’t your usual pairing, but at the Cotswold Wildlife Park everyone is welcome! Set in over 160 acres of beautiful parklands the Park has an amazingly diverse collection of animals. Dogs may be brought into the Park provided that they are kept on a lead and under adult control at all times. Dogs may not be taken indoors or into the Bat Belfry, Reptile House, Children’s Farmyard and any areas with free ranging animals.

8. CHILL OUT IN A DOG FRIENDLY BEER GARDEN

Whether you prefer sophisticated city pubs, or more traditional watering holes nestled in the heart of the countryside, England has plenty of great dog friendly pubs to choose from over the warmer months. To get you in the summer mood, we’ve hand picked some of the UK’s best dog friendly pubs with beer gardens for your pleasure.

Do you know of some other fun things to do with dogs this summer? Tell us about them in the comments below!