8 Stylish Hacks for a Contemporary Cat Friendly Home

As a cat owner, you will know how much stuff our feline friends can come with! Providing all the things your cat needs indoors including cat scratchers, perches, litter boxes and cat beds, can take up a vast amount of room in a your home.

To help you integrate your fussy feline seamlessly into your living space, we’ve rounded up eight stylish hacks for the contemporary cat friendly home. From built-in beds and DIY litter boxes to window perches and cat bowls, these cool DIY ideas will no only save you space but look great in your home too!

1. REPURPOSED TV STAND PET BED

This DIY pet bed can work equally as well for both cats and small dogs. If you’ve got an old television unit or cabinet, follow the nifty instructions in this guide to turn it into a fancy new bed for your furry friend! You can even customise the cushion with a cool print to match your interior. Make it here: www.hometalk.com.

2. DIY MODERN CAT BOWL STAND

This contemporary cat feeder is super easy to make and will blend seamlessly with your décor. Why not paint it to match the rest of the furniture in your home? Make it here: almostmakesperfect.com.

3. KITTY LITTER CABINET HACK

Concealing the cat litter box can be a nightmare, but this clever hack will provide a home for the otherwise unattractive kitty essential. Make it here: www.saltycanary.com.

4. DIY HANGING BASKET CAT PERCH

Why not put the window in the spare room to good use and give your pussycat a place to bask in the sun at the same time? This pretty window basket is perfect, practical and pretty simple to construct. Make it here: hymnsandverses.com.

5. IKEA HACK CAT PERCHES

Everybody loves Swedish design, especially when it can be altered to perfectly accompany your style. This simple tutorial shows you how to make wall-mounted cat perches out of some simple Ikea shelves! Make it at www.tatianasdelights.com.

6. DIY CAT SNUG AND SCRATCHING POST

The simplistic design and muted colour scheme make this the perfect DIY for all modern homes. This cat snug doubles up as a scratching post, so you won’t need to worry about your sofa any longer! Make it here: www.ikeahackers.net.

7. CAT LITTER BOX CABINET

To the unknowing eye, this is just a regular cabinet, but to you, it keeps the unpleasant kitty toilet out of the way. You could also store litter bags, cleaner and a scoop in here, too. Make it here: www.apartmenttherapy.com.

8. DIY CAT SCRATCHING TABLE

Sometimes our furry friends like to scratch the chairs we’re sitting on, or the carpet right by our feet. This handy guide shows you how to create a makeshift scratching post out of nothing but a table leg and some twine. You’re welcome! Make it here: lifehacker.com.

We hope there are some fresh ideas in there for you to try – let us know if you do in the comments below!