Win a Luxury Dog Friendly Holiday at Soar Mill Cove in Devon worth £590

To celebrate the launch of StyleTails Luxe Pet Guide – your essential source of the best luxury dog friendly hotels and restaurants, we have teamed up with Soar Mill Cove, a stunning dog friendly hotel in Devon, to give away a doggy getaway worth £590!

Located in a beautiful rural hillside setting with direct access to a stunning sandy cove, Soar Mill Cove is a luxury dog friendly hotel in Devon, which offers the perfect escape from busy modern life. With its 2 AA Rosette Restaurant, Champagne bar, coffee shop, salt-water swimming pool, spa, mini-gym, indoor pool, and miles of wilderness to explore, this family-run hotel has something for grown-up gourmets, dog lovers and families alike!

The lucky winner, companion and pooch will be treated to a two night stay at Soar Mill Cove, including dinner, bed and breakfast on the first evening and bed and breakfast on the second, plus complimentary cream tea on arrival. Your dog(s) will also be given a waggy welcome from resident Labradors Farley and Daisy!

*Terms: This giveaway is only open to UK residents over the age of 18. The giveaway will close at 23.59 on the 30th May. The winning entrant will be selected at random and notified by email. Prize cannot be transferred to cash. The winning entrant can book a stay between 4th June – 20th July, and 3rd September – 21st December 2017, subject to availability. The prize is for 2 adults sharing with a maximum of 2 dogs in one room. The winner must travel with their dog(s) and be willing to share at least one photo of their dog at the hotel. By entering you agree to share your information with STYLETAILS and Soar Mill Cove. We will never sell or share your information with 3rd parties.