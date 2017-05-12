5 of UK’s Most Beautiful Dog Friendly Public Gardens

One thing many dog-owners have in common is an endless love of the great outdoors. From river walks to ambles in the British countryside, there are countless options when it comes to where to take your four-legged friend for their daily dose of exercise. And while the UK has an abundance of open pet friendly spaces for you and your pet pooch to enjoy, there are often restrictions when it comes to which beautiful botanical gardens you can visit.

With Spring in full swing, there are few things we love better than exploring the best that nature has to offer with our furry friend in tow, so, with that in mind, we’ve curated some of England’s very best public gardens that are not only scenic, but dog friendly too!

1. ABBOTSBURY STUBTROPICAL GARDENS – DORSET

A prize-winning garden that counts Alan Titchmarsh among its fans, Dorset’s Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens is a 30-acre tropical paradise with an abundance of exotic features, that’s a perfect spot for exploring with your canine friends. With free doggie biscuits for your pet pooch in the on-site restaurant, as well as extensive footpaths for walking, the gardens provide an air of tranquility and serenity in an otherwise rugged and open area.

2. SEDGEWELL COACH HOUSE GARDENS – DEVON

Owned by world-famous sculptor Heather Jansch, it’s little surprise that Devon’s Sedgewell Coach House is one of Great Britain’s most iconic gardens. Set among fourteen acres of greenery, the gardens feature Jansch’s stunning driftwood sculpture alongside scenic views, meadow walks, woodland trails and a medicinal herb garden. With ample land to keep your four-legged friend occupied, visit Sedgewell Coach House for a unique dog friendly alternative to manicured lawns.

3. HERSTERCOMBE – SOMERSET

Set amongst 50 acres of greenery that includes the Victorian Shrubbery, the Georgian Landscape Garden and the Edwardian Formal Gardens, Hestercombe fuses three centuries of history with stunning outdoor scenery, offering visitors a great British garden at its very best. These dog friendly gardens range from landscape to formal, and their vastness provides pups with the perfect opportunity to stretch their legs, while visitors can also choose to spend the afternoon browsing the courtyard, café, plant centre and art gallery; all with their four-legged friend in tow.

4. HERSTMONCEAUX CASTLE – SUSSEX

Combining natural woodland with themed formal gardens, Sussex’s Herstmonceux Castle is a prime destination for dog-walkers in the south of England. The Herstmonceux Castle Gardens & Grounds is set within 300 acres of land surrounding a 15th century moated Castle; perfect for getting your culture fix. Offering woodland walks, plenty of flora and fauna to feast your eyes on and a charming tearoom complete with cream teas, it’s a quintessentially British haven, perfect for both you and your furry friend.

5. BROADACRE – WARWICKSHIRE

A landscape garden combining trees, pools, wooded areas and meadows, Broadacre is an oasis for anyone with a vetted interest in gardens. The nature trail offers visitors and their furry friends an energetic walk, and is accompanied by a scenic stream and endless wild flowers. With an onsite cricket club that’s perfect for picnics, Broadacre is a great day out for both owners and their pet pooches.

