Modern Dog Accessories Made in London by Fetch & Follow

fetch and follow leather dog collar and lead

If  it’s cool canine essentials you’re after, look no further than London brand Fetch & Follow to deck out your hip hound. Launched by friends Genesta & Taneale, with their three dogs George, Lacy and Frank, Fetch & Follow create designer dog collars and leads, clothing and accessories, with a focus on natural materials.

For classic leather dog collars and leads, you can’t go past their walking accessories – all handmade in the UK from Italian bridle leather, and available in heaps of stylish shades including tan, black, green and natural. They have also just introduced an extra long leather dog lead which can be worn across the body as a hands-free leash, or just used as a long lead when you’re out on a ramble with your pooch. 

Also new for this season are Fetch & Follow’s lightweight dog coats – perfect for Spring showers when your dog doesn’t need the heavy thickness of a winter coat. Plus they also come in sizes for sighthounds like Greyhounds and Whippets. And for a pop of colour, we love their new leather lead tassels –  the trouble is picking just one! 

The Fetch & Follow collection is available in the STYLETAILS SHOP now. 

 

