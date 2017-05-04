Your Guide to the Best Pet Friendly Hotels, Pubs and Restaurants

Introducing the STYLETAILS LUXE PET GUIDE – your essential guide to the very best pet friendly places including luxury dog friendly hotels, pubs and restaurants.

We know your dog is your sidekick and finding pet friendly places can be a hassle. So after years of visiting, reviewing and enjoying some of the very best dog friendly venues, we have finally opened our little black book!

From Cornwall to Cumbria and the Cotswolds, the LUXE PET GUIDE is a curated collection of the best boutique dog friendly hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts, where your four legged friend will be welcomed in style. Expect comfy dogs beds, bowls and plenty of treats and cuddles on-hand.

For the perfect pint or pinot with your pooch, search our collection of great dog friendly pubs, and if it’s coffee and cake or a dinner out you’re after, search some of the UK’s best dog friendly restaurants and cafes, where the menu might even include something for Fido!

We asked hundreds of you about your experiences, and lots of you (70% in fact!) told us that you struggle to find good pet friendly places, and even worse, 36% of you said you have visited an establishment that claims to be dog friendly only to to be turned away or treated poorly. Plenty of you also told us that you have to do lots of research before visiting a dog friendly place, to find out their policies on things like the size and number of dogs allowed. This is all HARD WORK.

We know first-hand that not all pet friendly places are created equal. Which is why the LUXE PET GUIDE is not a guide to ALL dog friendly places, just the best places that meet our strict criteria. Here you will find a carefully curated selection of the truly pet friendly hotels, dog friendly pubs and restaurants that welcome dogs, all of which have been carefully hand-picked by us, for you.

On the profile page for each hotel, pub and restaurant, you will find all the essential information you need to plan your next doggie outing, so you don’t have to waste hours phoning venues; instead you can just get out there and enjoy the time with friends, family and furry ones!

Vital details include:

The number of dogs allowed per room and any size restrictions

Rules around leaving dogs unattended in rooms

Dining options for dog owners

Local things to do with your dog like great walks and dog friendly beaches

Visit the LUXE PET GUIDE today and find your perfect pet friendly place. Do you know of some exceptional dog friendly hotels, pubs and restaurants? Recommend a place and tell us about your favourites!