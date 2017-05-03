Win One of Two Fido Studio Designer Dog Crates Worth £235!

Dog crates have never been synonymous with style, and you’d certainly be forgiven for not wanting to display one in your home. Luckily the clever team at Omlet have solved this design-dilemma with their new range of stylish Fido Studio Dog Crates. We like them so much we have teamed up with Omlet to give away two to our lucky readers – one for smaller pups and one for larger hounds!

Whether you’re expecting a new puppy that you plan to crate-train, or are looking for a safe den for your adult dog, the Fido Studio Dog crate does not disappoint. Designed like a piece of contemporary furniture, it’s the perfect compliment to your home while also fulfilling your dog’s natural instinct to have a den that they can call their own.

The Fido Studio also cleverly solves the issue of where to store all of your dog’s accessories (let’s be honest – these dogs come with a lot of ‘stuff’!). The optional wardrobe is a versatile and incredibly practical solution for storing your dog’s coat, treats, favourite toy and lead all in one handy place.

We are giving away one Fido Studio 24 (suitable for smaller breeds like Pugs, Jack Russells and Dachshunds) worth £169.99 and one Fido Studio 36 (suitable for larger breeds like Spaniels, Bulldogs and Whippets) worth £234.99, both with the storage wardrobe and comfy bed inside.

Find out more about the Fido Studio Dog Crate and Omlet’s other great products now at www.omlet.co.uk.

*Terms and conditions: The competition closes at 23.59pm (TBC). This competition is only open to UK residents. Free delivery is included to a mainland UK address. The two winning entrants will be selected at random and notified by email. Omlet reserve the right to withdraw the competition at any point. Prizes cannot be transferred to cash. By entering you agree to share your information with STYLETAILS and Omlet. We will never sell or share your information with 3rd parties.