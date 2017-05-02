Striking Modern Cat Furniture from Studio Tigerstripes

Creating space for your cat to do what they love – climb, perch, play, and hide, can be challenging, especially in small urban living quarters. Enter new Danish brand Studio Tigerstripes. Founded by Ragnhild Hagstrøm, an architect, designer and passionate cat lover, Studio Tigerstripes is a design studio in Copenhagen that creates luxury cat furniture for the modern feline, and we are excited to welcome their collection to our online shop.

Tight quarters call for careful furnishing and Studio Tigerstripes is up to the challenge. Its first products are the Cat Cave and the Cat Nest. The Cat Cave is free-standing and mobile, while the Cat Nest can be wall-mounted to save precious floor space and give your cat an elevated position from which to sleep, observe, or make quick escape!

Both products are designed using a double hexagon shape, which looks striking in a modern interior, and is stable for your cat. These cat playhouses are lovingly designed from high-quality pine, sewn together with a strong cotton cord which adds a touch of elasticity. Both are gently treated with natural oil and include a soft rug of long-haired, organic sheepskin.