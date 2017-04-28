You’re Invited to a Charity Pooch Party in London!

GOAT, one of London’s favourite dog friendly restaurants, will be hosting their annual pooch party for the city’s coolest canines, to raise money for the incredible re-homing centre, Dogs Trust.

Set to take place at GOAT’S pet friendly Chelsea restaurant on Wednesday 17th May from 6.30pm, there will be plenty of canine capers to be had for both humans and hounds.

Bring along your four legged friend to enjoy doggy treats from Lily’s kitchen, a complimentary cocktail (for you) on arrival and prizes from the lucky dip. You’ll also have the chance to enter your fluff ball into the ‘Top Dog’ competition, with the winner scooping a sumptuous three course dinner for two at GOAT!

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is a modern dog friendly restaurant in London that combines contemporary Italian dining with a large DJ bar and a hidden 20’s inspired speakeasy, aptly named the Chelsea Prayer Room. With organic Lily’s Kitchen liver treats on the menu, GOAT is the perfect place to stop for a spot for dinner or lunch or dinner with your pooch in tow.

Set in the middle of trendy Chelsea, well behaved dogs are welcomed inside and for those wanting to sun themselves in the warmer months, there’s also a large dog friendly terrace to enjoy.

RSVP a picture of your dog on Instagram with #DTGOAT

Ticket are £20 in advance with 50% of the proceeds going directly to the charity. The Dog Party at GOAT is on Wednesday 17th May from 6.30-8.30pm. GOAT, 333 Fulham Road, Chelsea, London, SW10 9QL. Visit goatchelsea.com.