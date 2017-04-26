5 Great Reasons You Should you Adopt an Adult Cat

Adopting an animal is a wonderful thing to consider no matter what you’re looking for in the pet world. These animals have almost always been given a second chance at life and a happy home thanks to the many donation-operated shelters across the world. The pets that enter them come from all types of different backgrounds, whether it be a feral rescue, a family that moved and couldn’t take their companion, or an older pet owner who has passed on.

Most younger kittens find homes, but what happens to the older cats that enter? Sadly, older cats can often be overlooked, with people missing out on what could be a truly treasured companion. Here’s some seriously good reasons to consider adopting an adult cat:

1. THEY USUALLY COME HOUSE TRAINED

While most people tend to opt for kittens so they can ‘shape’ them from a young age, it’s worth remembering that older cats are usually already properly trained. These cats know where not to go potty in your house, and they also are a lot less inclined to get into trouble, unlike a young kitten who is new to everything.

2. THEY ARE CALMER & MORE RELAXED

While an older cat may investigate your new curtains, a younger one will be much more inclined to climb up them! Adult cats have become graced by their years of learning, making them less wary of any new additions to their environment and more likely to settle into your home with minimal fuss.

3. THEY ARE USUALLY MORE ECONOMICAL

Generally older cats are adopted out at a much lower cost and these cats have often already had most of the shots you may have to pay for with kittens, saving you on vet bills. Older cats will also require far less in entertainment costs than their younger counterparts; in fact, your older cat will be pretty pleased with a comfy place to sleep and some cat grass to nibble at while sunbathing in your kitchen window.

If you’re looking for a certain breed of cat such as a Siamese, you may find that it’s more economical to get them from your local shelter. Many older cats that come in may be purebreds that were bought and raised with love until they had to be given up; these cats will still carry the characteristics of the breed you desire.

4. CAN BE GREAT WITH OTHER CATS & KIDS

If you already have an older cat or children in the house, introducing another adult cat can be a smoother transition than bringing a kitten home. Of course you have to assess to individual rescue cat and consider you home circumstances, but generally adult cats are more chilled out and will be less likely to cause trouble than a kitten who is full of energy and mischief.

5. THEY CAN BE PURRFECT COMPANIONS

Older cats are a treasure that just want a warm home and family to settle down with. While they may not jump up and down when you bring them in, most cats are very grateful for their second chance. In fact, a recent adoptee to my house is about eight years old and greets me at my car every time I come in for work. She may not be as energetic as a kitten rescue, but she lets you know that she loves and appreciates a happy life full of food, warm housing, and as many treats as she can healthily have.

Are you thinking of adopting an adult cat? Visit Cats Protection, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home or your local RSPCA to find your purrfect companion.