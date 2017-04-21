7 of the UK’s Best Dog Friendly Pubs with Beer Gardens

With summer fast approaching, fewer things are more enjoyable than whiling away an afternoon in the sun with a cold refreshing drink in hand and your pooch by your side. Whether you prefer sophisticated city pubs, or more traditional watering holes nestled in the heart of the countryside, England has plenty of great dog friendly pubs to choose from over the warmer months. To get you in the summer mood, we’ve hand picked some of the UK’s best dog friendly pubs with beer gardens for your pleasure.

THE MARLBOROUGH TAVERN – BATH

As welcoming to dogs as they are to their owners, Bath’s Marlborough Tavern is a perfect spot for pooches. Close to Royal Victoria Park – a beautiful expanse of green parkland spanning 57 acres that’s ideal for a dog-walk – the Marlborough Tavern has a lovely walled beer garden, a mouthwatering menu (if you and your hound are in search of the burger, locals cite them as the best in Bath) and an easygoing and amiable vibe.

2. THE JOLLY FARMER – BERKSHIRE

A traditional country pub nestled in the heart of the Berkshire countryside, Cookham Dean’s The Jolly Farmer is popular with both locals and visitors alike. A historical pub, its stunning beer garden is a great spot for alfresco dining with your four-legged friend in warmer months. With a menu consisting of tasty pub grub as well as more sophisticated sharing platters, enjoy an afternoon in their beer garden after a nearby walk with your furry friend in tow.

3. STANMER HOUSE – BRIGHTON

Just a stone’s throw from bustling Brighton, Stanmer House is an 18th century Georgian Manor House set in the beautiful Stanmer Park, with lots of great walks nearby for you and your four-legged friend. With an abundance of charm and original features, they offer an expansive ale and food menu and dogs are welcome in the bar, lobby and garden, with staff having been known to bring out a treat or two for your canine friend.

4. THE LEATHER BOTTLE – LONDON

Due to its close proximity to Garratt Park – a prime spot for dogs and their human counterparts – as well as its sprawling garden, Wimbledon’s Leather Bottle is the ultimate summer destination for London-based dog parents. Boasting one of the biggest – and arguably best – pub gardens in London, and with a 300-year history to boot, it’s a must visit for anyone wanting an afternoon in the sun with their canine friend.

5. THE ELEPHANT’S NEST INN – DEVON

A quintessentially English – and Devonshire – pub, The Elephant’s Nest Inn in Tavistock is a 16th century freehouse boasting a sumptuous menu and stunning surroundings for you and you furry friend to enjoy. An atmospheric inn that serves delicious home-cooked food with a twist, there are an abundance of nearby walks, making it the perfect spot for dog-lovers to spend a summer’s afternoon.

6. THE BEEHIVE – WHITLEY BAY

A favourite with dog-lovers in the north, The Beehive in Earsdon not only has a room specifically designed to cater for diners who want to eat with their dogs – but also a hidden one-acre outdoor area, perfect for the onset of summer and an afternoon with your pet pooch. With an enticing menu, traditional ale brands, multi-award winning chefs and unparalleled service, The Beehive’s Grade II-listed roots make it a popular destination for canine-friendly customers.

7. THE GOLDEN LION – WINCHESTER

The Golden Lion in Winchester are so dog-friendly that the beer garden boasts a fenced run for furry-friends, meaning you can soak up the summer rays with a drink in hand while your pet pooch can stretch their legs unsupervised. Perched right next to the river, which provides a gateway to the South Downs National Park, it’s a prime spot for dog walkers. And with a great range of wines, cocktails, ales and traditional pub food, few places are better to while away a summer’s afternoon.

Do you have a favourite dog friendly beer garden? Tell us about it in the comments below!