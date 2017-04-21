By DOG, Dog Design & Style, Gift Guides, LATEST, Trends April 21, 2017

10 Gorgeous Gift Ideas for Bulldog Lovers

Social media has made us all too aware of the fact that there is a day for everything. The best kind of days are those dedicated to the animals in our lives, which is exactly what the 21st of April is – Bulldogs are Beautiful Day! We’ve compiled a round-up of the top ten bulldog inspired pieces in celebration of Bulldogs are Beautiful Day – you’re welcome!

gorgeous gifts for bulldog lovers

SHOP THE GUIDE
  1. White Bulldog Money Pot by Sass & Belle from asos.com.
  2. French Bulldog Cushion by Ted Baker from johnlewis.com.
  3. Bulldog stationery set from notonthehighstreet.com
  4. Dunhill White Spot Bulldog Cigar Case – James J Fox from selfridges.com.
  5. Personalised Foil Bulldog Print from notonthehighstreet.com.
  6. Bulldog Laptop Decal from etsy.com
  7. Bulldog Mugs and Rack by Ben di Lisi from debenhams.com.
  8. Dog Eating Popcorn T Shirt by Little Marc Jacobs from harrods.com
  9. Bulldog Clasp Leather Matinee Purse by Ted Baker from tedbaker.com
  10. French Bulldog Print from etsy.com.
Ciara is a freelance writer and social media strategist, working primarily with brands in the fashion and beauty industries. She lives in Essex with her fiancé and loves nothing more than being at home, surrounded by blankets, candles and a nice cup of tea. A typical day consists of jumping between blog writing, strategy developing and social media planning, all things which never feel like actual work. Tia and Petra, her two rescue-kitty shaped shadows, moved in at the end of 2014 and spend near enough every hour of the day lazily lounging by the fire.

