TRENDS: 10 Fresh Designer Accessories for Your Pet this Spring

With Spring well and truly underway, it’s time to start putting away the cosy blankets and puppy jumpers. Of course, this means introducing a few lighter, brighter touches to your pet’s lives. Spring is the perfect season to introduce lively patterns and bright colours to your home, and your pet’s toys and accessories should be no exception to that rule. The best part about the change in weather is the playtime we’ll get to enjoy with the most important member of the household! To put some Spring in your step, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the freshest accessories of the season.

DAISY PRINT DOG BOW TIES

Inject some colour into your pooch’s life with this gorgeous bow tie by STYLETAILS’ favourite, Baker and Bray. Available in two different sizes with 5 colourways to choose from, your pup can have one for every occasion! Buy them now at store.styletails.com.





2. NATURAL HEMP ROPE DOG LEADS

These strong leads are perfect for lush spring walks through the park with the family in tow. With a range of subtle pops of colour available and made from natural hemp, each lead has been lovingly crafted by experts at the Royal Naval Chatham Maritime Dock Yard. Buy them from etsy.com.

3. POOPOOPEEDO CAT LITTER BOX

Cat litter boxes don’t come much brighter than this offering from Sin Design. The sleek shape and eye-catching lime green colouring will add a playful touch to your home décor. Buy it now at store.styletails.com.

4. CUTE CAT WAND TOY

Spring doesn’t have to mean garish colours. The subtle pop of teal gives a quiet nod to the season without making too bold a statement, and your feline friend will love it. Buy it from etsy.com.

5. NEBULA DOG HARNESS

Dog harnesses don’t have to be bland and boring – we love this new Nebula print from Hiro + Wolf. Whether you have a small dog or large, they will be sure to stand out in this designer dog harness. Buy it from store.styletails.com.

6. BESPOKE ROPE BABBLE BALL DOG TOY

Channeling some nautical vibes for spring, this rope dog toy will provide hours of fun. Perfect for a trip to the beach with your pooch, it makes a welcome change from plastic toys we tend to dig out in the wetter seasons. Buy it from etsy.com.

7. CATNIP SUGAR MOUSE CAT TOYS

These cute little toy mice from Cheshire & Wain are filled with catnip, a firm favourite in the kitty community. Handmade in England with recycled wool, these toys feature little tails and come as a pair or separately. Pop to the sweetshop and pick up some white and pink mice to enjoy while your cat plays! Buy them from store.styletails.com.

8. NEON LEATHER DOG COLLAR

Help your pal make a style statement with this neon dog collar from Dogatella, which comes in four colours and a range of sizes, so even the tiniest of dogs can strut their stuff. Fine Italian leather and gold-plated hardware and signature engraved charm is what sets this collar apart from the rest. Buy it from store.styletails.com.

9. CAPTAIN CAT BOW TIE

Nothing says Spring like a bit of gingham print, and it’s hard to go past this ‘Captain Cat’ bow tie by feline outfitters, Cat in Berlin. Handmade from 100% cotton, these self-tie cat bow ties are secured with velcro for the perfect fit. Buy it from catinberlin.com.

10. SPRITE GREYHOUND & WHIPPET COLLAR

Your dog will be the coolest kid on the block with this designer greyhound and whippet collar from Hiro + Wolf. The pastel green leather with dark ball print gives an edgier feel to a perfect spring accessory and is perfect for greyhounds, whippets and lurchers, thanks to its clever fishtail design. Available in three sizes, this accessory has been made with limited addition Visco wax fabric in Holland, and finished in London, where premium gold coloured hardware has been fitted. Buy it now from store.styletails.com.