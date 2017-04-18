New Luxury Cat Beds and Scratching Furniture from MyKotty

myKotty have won thousands of feline fans with their designer cat scratchers, and now the contemporary cat brand has added a number of covetable new pieces of modern cat furniture to their collection – which are all available in our online shop!

There’s no need to sacrifice style for comfort with this new range of luxury cat beds. Finally your cat can sleep on cloud 9 with the beautiful EMI Cat Bed – a beanbag style pillow which can be propped up to form a cosy nest, or laid flat for cats that love to sprawl out.

Appealing to a cat’s natural desire to curl up, the new OTI Cat Bed provides a private and secluded space with its high sides and soft, cushioned interior. And lastly, the simple but perfectly formed PADI Cat Pillow is a plump rectangular cushion designed especially for hours of lounging.

myKotty have also introduced the stylish TOBI designer cat scratcher – a more slimline scratching pad which is perfect for placing on your desk or table where your cat can sharpen his claws and lounge the hours away. Tough life!

The full myKotty collection of luxury cat furniture is available to buy from our online shop now.