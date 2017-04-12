10 of the Most Delicious Home Made Dog Treat Recipes

Everybody loves to indulge every now and then, and our dogs are no different. With so many of the ‘human’ foods unfit for pup-consumption, it can be easy to get stuck constantly relying on store-bought treat bags. The problem with this is that your pet won’t necessarily savour these the way they did the first time you gave them, plus they can contain artificial preservatives, colours and other nasties. It doesn’t have to be this way, though; we’ve compiled a mixture of home baked, frozen and raw dog treat recipes for you to make for your hungry hound.

CINAMON HONEY DONUTS

Not much can beat a scrummy donut, and with dog friendly this recipe from Pretty Fluffy, your pup will get a hole of the action. You can customise the toppings on the doughy treats, swapping honey drizzle for raspberries or plain yoghurt for peanut butter – get creative! Make it at prettyfluffy.com.

2. OAT & APPLE PRETZEL DOG TREATS

They’re gluten, fuss and fancy-free, but they’ll go down a treat with your four-legged friends. Taking less than an hour from creation to cool down, these fruity dog pretzels will be ready to enjoy in no time. Make them at www.thecookierookie.com.

3. PEANUT BUTTER DOG TREATS

With only four ingredients, this recipe can be put together with supplies you already have in your cupboards. Tiny bone shaped cookie cutters are featured here, but of course you can use whatever shape you desire. Make it at www.eatingbirdfood.com.

4. FRUITY FROZEN DOG TREATS

As the weather warms up, providing some refreshing and flavoursome nibbles for your best friend will be a welcome change from the usual ice cold water. The best part? The entire family can enjoy these, so be sure to make a large batch! Make them at prettyfluffy.com.

5. YOGHURT PEANUT BUTTER BANANA DOG TREATS

This raw, no bake recipe is perfect for dogs with a little bit of a sweet tooth! Find a cute mould or simply use an ice cube tray to make the bitesize pieces and add honey for an extra burst of sugar or pineapple for the adventurous pup. Make it at cookingwithjanica.com.

6. PUMPKIN & APPLE DOG TREATS

Your canine cuties will love these crunchy delights. Double up the recipe and store in the freezer so you can grab them whenever your pet deserves a luxurious treat. Make it at fakeginger.com.

7. CAROB PUPCAKES

Yes, you heard that correctly; cupcakes for pups. While we can’t treat our pals to a yummy chocolate muffin every now and then, we can serve up a delicious alternative. Make it at prettyfluffy.com.

8. PUMPKIN & BACON DOG TREATS

While it may not make sense to us lowly humans, your pooch will feel extra special when you present them with these mouthwatering bacon-flavour glazed biscuits. Make it at pinchofyum.com.

9. PIZZA BITES FOR DOGS

If it’s pizza night in your household, don’t leave your favourite pups out! These scrumptious pizza biscuits come complete with cheese and seasoning and everything is totally fine for your dog to chow down on! Make it at thecottagemarket.com.

10. DOG LIVER CAKES

If your furry friend has a birthday coming up, check this recipe out. Full of wholesome ingredients, this liver cake recipe will satiate and satisfy. You may need to purchase a separate cake for the rest of the family, though. Make it at www.bdws.co.uk.

Of course, as with all new things, it’s best to check with your vet before getting started with any of the recipes listed above. While all ingredients listed in each article are suitable for dogs, there is always a chance that something may not agree with a sensitive stomach.

Have you tried these or any other great dog treat recipes? Let us know how you get on in the comments!