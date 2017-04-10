9 of the Coolest Cardboard Cat Houses

If you’re a cat owner, you’ll know how much felines go wild for a good cardboard box. While the humble box might not win any prizes for design, plenty of pet parents have found creative ways to give the basic box a cool designer makeover. From cardboard cat castles to modern cat houses, cat ice cream trucks, and even an entire cardboard cat city, we’ve rounded up nine of the coolest cardboard creations for your feline friends. And if you’re not DIY inclined, never fear – there are plenty of ready made options too!

1. CARDBOARD KITTY CASTLE

For your rather royal artiso-cat, why not try your hand at whipping up this cool cat castle? You’ll require a couple of basic materials including a cardboard box, duct tape, and a piece of timber dowel; you can even create your cat’s very own flag! See how to make it at www.melissalouise.co.za

2. KREMLIN CAT CASTLE PLAY HOUSE

For the less DIY inclined, why not opt for a pre-designed cardboard cat house that will just require a bit of simple assembly? This Kremlin cat house from Poopy Cat is a decadent castle for your regal kitty. Or why not use this design as inspiration for your very own kitty castle – all you need is scissors, tape, and your imagination to build your dream castle. You can even add in foliage or cat grass to decorate the yard and give your cat something a little special to chew on. Buy it at poopycat.com.

3. MILK CARTON CAT HOUSES

You can’t go past these fun, geometric printed milk carton cat houses from Swedish start-up Petbo. Made form 100% eco friendly materials, these cat houses appeal your feline’s need for peace and solitude. They also come with a scratch pad for feisty felines to get their claws into! Buy them from: petbo.co.

4. TARDIS CAT HOUSE

This creation is a little bit more out of the box, well…sort of. This cardboard police box will look adorable with your cat sleeping inside. You can even add in a hanging mouse in place of the phone to give your kitty some extra entertainment in their new abode. This is also a great addition for anyone in love with a certain British science fiction show. Have one custom made for your cat here: www.etsy.com.

5. CUTE CARDBOARD CAT HOUSE WITH BUNTING

Make an adorable house for your cat like this pretty pastel one complete with bunting over the front door. For this project, you’ll only need a few basic supplies including cardboard, scissors, tape and hot glue. Make sure to paint and decorate the house with colourful non-toxics to make it pop out more in your living room and place a lovely soft cushion or blanket inside for extra comfort. Make it at www.cuteness.com.

6. MIA CAT HOUSE + SCRATCH PAD

For the modern moggie, we love this MIA cardboard cat house from MyKotty. The minimal geometric design is just the ticket for the contemporary home and it’s also reversible so you can opt for white or natural cardboard, depending on your decor (and your mood). Cats can chill out inside or perch on the top, plus you can also choose to add a specially fitted scratch pad for extra feline fun. From £14.00 at www.store.styletails.com.

7. CARDBOARD CAT CARRIAGE

If your cat has a ball to attend in the coming months, then consider making them their own carriage to ride in. You can make a crest to represent your kitty like in the picture above or even decorate it with a pattern. Just make sure the wheels are thick enough to properly hold up your cat’s weight without collapsing! Have a carriage custom made for your cat here: www.etsy.com.

8. CARDBOARD ICE CREAM TRUCK FOR CATS

If you thought the carriage was cute but want something a little bit less princess-like, then this idea will work great for you! For the more creative types, why not try making your own and painting it with your favourite ice creams? You can even make a cute logo to represent your cat’s newest business endeavour, or for a quick gift, buy a ready-made one here: famousoto.com.

9. CARDBOARD CAT CITY

When a simple cat house isn’t enough, why not build an entire cardboard city for your feline friends? If the thought of creating something like this from scratch brings you out in hives, get your paws on this great modular system from Box Kitty. Also great for multi-cat households, the Box Kitty is made with a strong, chemical-free and recyclable cardboard. The different segments can be joined together with tabs, allowing for endless design possibilities to suit your space. Find out more at boxkitty.net.

MAKING YOUR OWN DIY CARDBOARD CAT HOUSE

If you are inspired by these but want something a little different then don’t be afraid to start making your own perfect cardboard masterpiece. Just pick up some cardboard to experiment with until you get your perfect cat home designed. If you are a less crafty person, then don’t worry as there are many Etsy sellers that make unique cardboard creations that you can get shipped to your door. So, what are you waiting for? Make your cat’s dream home now!

Have you seen a cool cardboard cat house or tried one of the options above? Share with us in the comment below!