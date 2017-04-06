Win a Year’s Supply of Natural Dog Food Worth £200!

Giving your dog the best chance of a long, healthy life starts with feeding the right diet. Which is why we’re excited to be teaming up with Pure Pet Food to give away a year’s supply of their 100% natural dog food worth £200 to one lucky reader!

Stars of BBC’s Dragon’s Den, the team behind Pure Pet Food believed their had to something more exciting (and nutritious) to feed your dog that boring brown biscuits. Made using only the very best fresh and raw ingredients, their dehydrated dog food locks in all the essential nutrients without the need for harsh cooking procedures – just like a homemade meal but without the fuss!

Your dog will find it impossible to resist these delicious dinners, which come in a range of tempting flavours to suit all diets. All you have to do is add water at home and et voila – a tasty fresh meal, packed with heaps of goodness.

To find out more about Pure Pet Food visit purepetfood.co.uk.

* Terms: Open to entrants in the UK over 18 years of age. The winner can choose a 16kg of Pure’s Chicken Dinner recipe (this would rehydrate to the equivalent of 64kg of fresh food) or pick their preferred products up to the value of £200 from thewebsite www.purepetfood.co.uk. The prize will be delivered in one shipment. By entering you agree to share your details with STYLETAILS. We will never sell your information to 3rd parties. Entries close Friday 21st April.