11 of the Best Dog Friendly Hotels for a Stylish Easter Getaway

Make the most of the long Easter weekend and head off for a dog friendly holiday! From sprawling country estates and stunning beach-side settings, to luxurious spa hotels and a London break for pampered pooches, we have rounded up the 11 of the best dog friendly hotels in the UK.

FOR SPECTACULAR COASTAL VISTAS

Cary Arms – Devon

Mixing all the personality and charm of an old-fashioned English inn and the luxurious style of a boutique hotel, the Cary Arms offers a relaxed and modern beach-side getaway for sea-loving pooches. Making the most of its sensational coastal location and stunning sea views, dogs are truly welcomed at this luxury dog friendly hotel – including a dedicated Doggy Package with a specially-prepared dog’s dinner, treats, bed and blanket.

With a dog friendly beach literally on the door-step, pooches can enjoy a frolic and swim year-round, as well as plenty of access to stunning coastal and inland paths to explore the beautiful countryside. All of the dog-friendly rooms are accessible via the hotel’s terrace, with direct access to enclosed gardens – allowing your canine chum a secure space to stretch their legs: BOOK NOW

FOR A COOL SEASIDE HIDEAWAY

2. The Gallivant – Camber Sands near Rye

With a collection of awards under their belt, including the UK’s Coolest Beach Hotel, The Gallivant is a chic dog friendly hotel in Camber on the beautiful East Sussex coast. Inspired by the coastal motels you might find in California, The Gallivant is a relaxing hideaway where grown-ups (and their dogs) come to dine, dream and relax.

The Gallivant is located across the road from the beautiful dunes of Camber Sands in East Sussex, with mile upon mile of endless sand and rolling dunes to play in. Enjoy a bite to eat at one of the dog friendly tables in the restaurant or enjoy a sun-downer on the beautiful outdoor terrace if the English weather holds out: BOOK NOW

FOR A LUXURIOUS LAKE DISTRICT BREAK

3. Overwater Hall – Cumbria

This elegant dog friendly hotel has often been described as the best kept secret in the Lake District, and after one visit it is easy to see why. Set in a grand 18th century country house, Overwater Hall offers dog lovers limitless options for walks in the breath taking Lake District surroundings. All bedrooms at Overwater Hall are dog-friendly, so you are free to choose your favourite depending on availability, plus dogs stay free! A real treat for dog owners, it is the perfect base from which to explore the Lakes with your canine companion – and being set in 18 acres of gardens and woodlands, it’s a dog-walking dream. Pick-up a booklet of local walks from reception, pack a picnic and head off to the stunning Lakes for a doggy adventure: BOOK NOW

FOR FOODIES

4. The Crown and Castle – Suffolk

Nestled in the heart of Orford, a peaceful village on the gorgeous Suffolk coast, the dog friendly Crown and Castle is an intimate and friendly coastal retreat, popular with dogs and dog lovers alike. There are countless great dog walks from the hotel, including a serene stroll along the nearby River Ore and castle to an amble through the Tunstall and Rendlesham forests. A dedicated dog-wash and towels are also provided for cleaning muddy pooches.

After working up a hunger, dine with your dog in the award-winning restaurant where there is one (bookable) dog friendly table – your pooch will be made welcome with a water bowl, blanket and treats to keep them occupied while you enjoy the outstanding food. Your faithful friend will even be treated to their very own homemade cheese dog biscuits on arrival! Generously sized, each dog friendly room has its own semi-private terrace – perfect on a sunny spring day: BOOK NOW

FOR IDYLLIC SEASIDE VILLAGE LUXURY

5. St Valery Boutique Bed & Breakfast – Northumberland

Head to St Valery boutique dog friendly Bed & Breakfast for a postcard-perfect coastal village break with Fido. Enjoy long lazy days exploring the expansive golden sands of Alnmouth beach, where dogs are permitted all year round, and indulge in sumptuous home-cooked breakfasts. With just four rooms, two of which are dog-friendly, St Valery pride themselves on a top-notch service, with super cute terrier Roxy giving a tail-wagging welcome to canine guests. Handmade treats, bowl, bed and towels are all on offer, and if you happen to forget your dog’s dinner, no fear, Roxy will happily share some of hers from the kitchen. BOOK NOW

FOR A REGAL COUNTRYSIDE ROMP

6. Cliveden House – Berkshire

Cliveden House is one of Berkshire’s sparkling gems – nestled within 376 acres of stunning National Trust parkland, the former home of royalty is a luxury dog friendly hotel full of majesty and style. The idyllic countryside setting combined with luxury grandeur make Cliveden House a perfect retreat for dogs and humans alike.

Your dog will be made very welcome at Cliveden House. Doggie guests will delight in exploring the serene open spaces of the pretty parkland, acres of ancient woodland and riverside walks. Posh pooches are allowed to accompany diners in both the Astor Grill and The Great Hall, or there is always the option of the room service – Cliveden even offer a doggie in-room dining menu if you can’t bear the thought of your beloved pooch missing out on the gourmet treats. Fido will be treated to a welcome pack upon arrival, including dog bed and some tasty treats: BOOK NOW

FOR BEAUTIFUL DOG FRIENDLY BEACHES

7. The Westleton Crown – Suffolk

Perfectly situated for exploring the delights of the Suffolk Heritage Coast, The Westleton Crown is a dog friendly hotel which combines the character and charm of its coaching inn heritage with the comforts of contemporary living. Well behaved dogs are welcomed with all the little luxuries they have come to expect including a cosy blanket, dog bowl full of treats and a delicious sausage for breakfast.

Just a short stroll away you can enjoy stunning Suffolk countryside and a selection of fabulous long walks on heaths and in forests, or on the all-year-round dog friendly Dunwich beach. If your pooch gets mucky, take advantage of the hotel’s warm doggy shower and towels on tap. Canine companions are well-catered for at dinner time too – whilst you enjoy a hearty dinner in the award-winning restaurant, your trusty hound can happily laze at your feet in the cosy bar or lounge – they may even get a treat or two themselves: BOOK NOW

FOR A STYLISH NAUTICAL ADVENTURE

8. Captain’s Club Hotel & Spa – Dorset

All aboard Captain’s Club with your four-legged first mate and enjoy a relaxing nautical-themed stay at this Dorset hotspot. Captain’s Club Hotel and Spa is a unique dog friendly hotel in a tranquil location perched beside the River Stour in Christchurch. The hotel boasts a contemporary nautical-inspired design, 2 AA Rosette-awarded food, a boutique spa and spacious comfortable rooms, and of course luxury dog friendly suites.

With the beautiful, rambling greenery and ancient woodland of The New Forest just a few paw prints away, there’s plenty of exploring to be done as tried and tested by the Captain Club’s very own skipper in the form of lovely Labrador Willow. Willow has also helped to choose the comfiest dog beds for your cabin and a water bowl ready for a revitalising tipple: BOOK NOW

FOR A FAMILY & DOG FRIENDLY BEACH BREAK

9. Soar Mill Cove Hotel – Devon

With its very own rugged cove and beach on the doorstep, Soar Mill Cove Hotel is a slice of beach-loving pooch paradise. Nestled into a Devon hillside, the luxurious Soar Mill Cove hotel is set in breathtaking scenery and is a pooch-perfect location with 2,000 acres of National Trust grassland, the South West Coast Path and a dog friendly beach, just minutes from the front door. Canine guests will receive a warm doggy welcome from resident golden Labradors Farley and Daisy – the hotel’s furry receptionists and doggy-hotspot advisors. Dog friendly rooms feature large French doors opening onto a deck and there are also self-catering cottages available: BOOK NOW

FOR A STYLISH COUNTRY HOUSE RETREAT

10. Maison Talbooth – Essex

Escape to Constable Country with your pooch in tow at this dog friendly luxury country-house hotel on the Essex/Sussex borders. Maison Talbooth boasts 12-acres of pretty grounds to explore with Fido, including a walk from gorgeous Dedham Vale to Flatford and a river for cooling off on warmer days. There are three dog friendly rooms to choose from, each with its own private terrace and offering a taste of luxury with super soft king-sized beds, Egyptian cotton sheets and complimentary access to the pool house and spa. Canine companions will be spoilt rotten too with their very own treats and can also enjoy some al fresco dining with their humans on the pretty river-side terrace of the hotel’s Le Talbooth restaurant: BOOK NOW

FOR ALL-OUT LONDON LUXURY

11. Hotel 41, London

City-slicker hounds will get a taste of the high-life at this dog friendly Hotel 41 in London. Situated a stick’s throw away from Buckingham Palace, your four-legged friend will get the full royal five-star treatment. Hotel 41’s dedicated Pet Concierge, Andrew Muir and his team will make sure your dog’s every need is catered for – from a welcome hamper with toy, treats and a special “41” tag to take home, to an in-room dog bed, “pet sleeping” door card, fresh mineral water, bowl and a special room-service dog dinner menu – your spoilt pooch will never want to check out! If your pooch can bear to leave the lap of luxury, pretty St James’ Park and Green Park are a short meander away. BOOK NOW

Are you planning a dog friendly break with your hound this Easter? Have you stayed at any of these beautiful pet friendly hotels or can you recommend another favourite? Tell us in the comments below!