8 Stylish Storage and Decluttering Ideas for Dogs

When we first make the decision to introduce a dog into our lives, sometimes we forget to consider the amount of ‘stuff’ they bring with them. While it can look unsightly to begin with, there are many savvy organisation options out there, designed specifically for the more style-conscious animal lover. Here is a round-up of our top eight stylish dog storage solutions, guaranteed to add a certain je nais ce quoi to your home.

1. DOG WALKING BAG

You’ll never have to litter your handbag or pockets with doggy bags again with this clever dog walking bag fro Travel Wags. Designed to house treats and bags, this nifty piece also comes with a water bottle and a collapsible water bowl so your pooch will never be dehydrated on a walk again. There is also space for keys, a purse or wallet and your phone, so everything is in one place. Available at store.styletails.com.

2. PET FEEDER STATION

The best thing about this unit is it’s simplicity. When it’s all closed up, it looks just like an ordinary cupboard. With a kibble drawer containing two removable stainless steel bowls, and a smart pull down cupboard to keep cat or dog biscuits away, the Pet Feeder Station is both practical and stylish. You can also hang leads from the three wooden hanging hooks and store all your fur baby’s toys in the space up top. With two colours to choose from, there will most certainly be a style to fit your tastes. Available from www.grandinroad.com.

3. HEART DOG POOP POUCH

Keep your doggy bags together in this sleek Hiro + Wolf leather pouch. Simply hook onto your keys, bag or even your pooch’s lead with the attached split-ring to keep the more undesirable accessories out of sight. Available from store.styletails.com.

4. DOG FOOD STATION WITH STORAGE

Feeling handy? Why not try creating this DIY dog feeding station with built-in storage? Made using some fairly simple materials, it has space to store a full 30 pound bag of dog food underneath and the cut out holes at the top provide space for two stainless steel bowls. You could easily adapt this concept using any type of wood finish you like, or even upcycled wood for a more rustic look. See how to make it addicted2diy.com.

5. ASSETTO DOG LEAD HOOKS

Lead hooks don’t have to be ugly to be practical. Keep all your dog’s walking accessories together with five hooks that fold down when not in use. The sliding door is also a great addition which will handily keep keys, collars and other pieces neatly away. Available at store.styletails.com.

6. CUSTOM MADE WOOD DOG TOY BOX

Keep all of your furry friend’s toys together in one place with this sophisticated wooden toy box. With the option to personalise the crate and choose from different colourways, the handmade piece is super customisable so will work seamlessly in any home. Available at etsy.com.

7. TONDO CERAMIC DOG TREAT JAR

Riffling through a plastic bag of treats is not the look, so keep your pooch’s favourite snacks stored in style with this Tondo Ceramic Dog Treat Jar from MiaCara. Available on four chic shades including Slate (pictured), Taupe and Powder, there’s a colour to suit every kitchen. It’s also dishwasher safe and super easy to clean. Pair it with the matching Tondo dog bowls to complete the look. Available at store.styletails.com.

8. MIDCENTURY MODERN PET TOY BOX

If you’d rather something more understated to keep playthings away, perhaps the Angles Pet Toy Box is for you. Choose from two different base materials and add your own flare with a choice of five trim colours, enabling you to create a piece that blends with your own personal style. Available from etsy.com.

Have you come up with a stylish storage idea for your canine clutter? Tell us about it in the comments below!