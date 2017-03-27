REVIEW: Furbo the Amazing Treat Tossing Dog Camera

OK, I’m going to just tell you straight up – the Furbo is amazing, hilarious and slightly addictive. George and I were kindly given this clever piece of kit to try out at home, and it did not disappoint. A treat dispensing dog camera, it has been designed to give owners the ability to see, talk to and even play with your furry friends while when you’re not home.

There’s quite a few ‘surveillance’ style pet cameras available now. Some give you the ability to see what you’re dog’s up to (sleeping, usually), and others allow you talk to them directly from your phone. The Furbo goes one step further, adding an irresistible little feature that is a bit addictive – it dispenses treats!



The Furbo is super easy to set up; you literally take it out of the box and plug it in. If your dog is likely to try and get inside it or knock it off a table, I would recommend putting it out of their reach.

You’ll need to fill it up with treats – some little liver treats came with ours which George was all too happy to sample, but you could use your dog’s favourite treats of choice providing they can fit through the dispensing chute which is quite big. Then you download the app onto your smartphone and connect it to the Furbo. Et voila, you’re ready to go.

So imagine you’re out with friends for lunch and you want to check on your dog at home. You open the app, and straight away you get a great view of your room via the Furbo camera. It’s surprisingly clear and live of course so you can see whatever is going on in real time. If you want to talk to your dog via the Furbo, just click the microphone button on the app and talk straight into your phone. Granted, you will look slightly odd doing this in a public but trust me, it’s worth it. The sounds quality is quite good but doesn’t record well onto video (as you can hear in the video above).

If you’re not keen on this feature you can also use the ‘snacks call’ – a noise that tells your dog that some yummy goodness is coming their way. There’s a default ‘snacks call’ noise setting (which George is already very familiar with), or you can record your own so you don’t need to shout your dog’s name into your phone when you’re out.

Once your dog has come to the camera you can get into a full on conversation if you want, or just let the fun begin with a bit of old fashion treat dispensing. A warning – they don’t just drop out, they really pop out, which adds to the fun. George copped a few in the head to start with and then quickly figured out the game. Being the food-monster he is, he spent plenty of time hovering around the Furbo well after the treats had been dispensed in the hope that more might come his way. Eventually he admitted defeat and went back to his bed for a well-earned snooze.

WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT IT

Allows you to see, talk to AND dispense treats to your dog in real time through your phone.

The sleek, minimal design blends into your home and doesn’t look too ‘techy’.

Gives you complete peace of mind because you can check-in with your dog anytime from wherever you are.

You can record photos and videos of your dog directly from your phone and share them with other people – because we all know everyone is as obsessed with our dogs we are.

The quality of the video is extremely clear and high quality

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

My only complaint is the notifications in the app which tells if you’re dog is barking in the house while you’re out. It’s a great idea in theory but if you live in a relatively noisy household (I have a toddler!) and have the notifications switched on while you’re home, then it will be pinging your phone constantly. You can of course bypass this easily by turning the notifications off.

It’s also pretty addictive so you’ll need to be careful not to get a too trigger happy with the treat dispensing or your dog might pile on some pounds!

STYLETAILS VERDICT

The Furbo is a stylish piece of kit which gives you total peace of mind when your dog is home alone. You’ll find it hard to resist having a peak and firing out a few treats to your pooch!

The Furbo is available from Amazon for £249 (down to £189 at the moment) and you can find out more at shopus.furbo.com.