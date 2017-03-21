Affordable Designer Dog Collars & Leads by Kipper & Co

Decking your dog out in stylish gear can become an expensive exercise, which is why we are loving this range of affordable leather dog collars and leads from new British brand Kipper & Co. Even better, they are now available to purchase from our online shop!

Designed and handmade in London from beautiful vegetable tanned Italian leather, these designer dog collars are super stylish without breaking the bank. Choose from three on-trend colour combinations – red and navy, brown and country green, and navy and brown – each fitted with durable chrome metalware.

Co-founded by dog lovers Caroline (our very own travel writer) and Kate, Caroline’s rescue dog Kipper is the inspiration behind the brand, with 10% of the profits from the Kipper & Co. going to dog rescues in the UK.



Kipper & Co leather dog collars and leads start from £30 and are available to purchase in our online shop.