7 of the World’s Most Incredible Dog Friendly Campsites

With the swell of Spring in the air comes the hint of new beginnings; and with it a hope for the beginning of balmy afternoons, the smell of fresh cut grass and bright days that ripen into lighter evenings. And with the start of the new season, there’s never been a better time to explore the great outdoors.

From dog friendly glamping to camping to yurts and beyond, there are an abundance of ways to be at one with nature while enjoying a weekend away. And with many dog friendly campsites located in the most scenic of settings, we’ve rounded up 7 of the most breathtaking places to camp with your four legged friend.

AUSTRALIA

Fancy going farther afield than a trip down the motorway? Australia’s Blue Mountains is the place for you. An hour out of Sydney, the blue haze blanketing the mountains is let off by droplets of Eucalyptus Oil from the local vegetation and makes for a breathtaking landscape. The architect-designed Woolshed Cabins are nestled in 25 acres of land with an unbeatable mountain outlook. With countless walks on offer in the immediate vicinity, your furry friend will be worn out in no time.

2. CALIFORNIA

Nestled on the bank of the Big Sur River, on 16 acres of majestic woodland that consists of Coastal Redwood, Maple, Oak, Laurel, and Poplar, Riverside Campground and Cabins is perfect for a camping break with your four legged friend in tow. With access to scenic beaches and stunning hiking trails just ten minutes away, this is California countryside as its most beautiful.

3. CENTRAL FRANCE

Whether you want to pitch a tent, park a caravan or treat yourself to a camping pod, dog friendly Camping Merry-Sur-Yonne offers the perfect base to explore all that beautiful Burgundy has to offer. Nestled at the foot of the famous Roches du Saussois rocks and on the banks of the River Yonne, this scenic spot has a plethora of picturesque dog walks right on your doorstep.

4. CROATIA

Croatia’s Camping Brioni is a pet-friendly spot located on a small peninsula with views of the Brijuni National Park and within easy reach of Pula. Surrounded by The Brujini – a collection of fourteen islands and one of the true jewels of Istria – the campsite enjoys an unbeatable outlook over the Adriatic Sea and boasts both a pebble beach and an abundance of nearby nature for your pet pooch.

5. CUMBRIA

Keen to camp but enjoy the finer things in life? Try Cumbria’s Pasturewood Holidays. Just twenty minutes from the Lake District – famous for its lakes, forests and mountains – there’s an abundance of nearby outings for you and your four legged friend. Offering luxury glamping pods fully equipped with both heating and en suite bathrooms, you can enjoy high end comfort in one of England’s most scenic settings.

6. SCOTTISH BORDERS

Berwick-on-Tweed’s Paxton House is set amongst 80 acres of stunning woodland and riverside scenery; offering ample walking opportunities for you and your pooch. With canvas bell tents that boast real wooden floors and proper double beds, after exploring the extensive grounds of the 18th century mansion, why not spend the evening enjoying a BBQ on the deck? Opt for the ‘boat house’ tent for unrivalled views of the River Tweed.

7. WALES

With 17 acres of unspoilt river frontage grounds including a shingle beach, Diggedi’s Wildlife Camping showcases Welsh countryside at its very best. With a variety of camping options on offer – from a hilltop camp site with panoramic views of the river, to a converted horse trailer – you’ll be spoilt for choice at this idyllic Welsh hideaway. With an abundance of hills and rivers surrounding the site, it’s the perfect place to take your pooch for a weekend of walkies.

Which is your favourite location? Have you visited some beautiful dog friendly camping spots? Tell us in the comments below!