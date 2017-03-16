5 Fun Indoor Games to Play with Your Cat

If you are a cat owner, you may worry about your feline’s health, especially if they tend be a little lazy. If you are an indoor cat owner, this may cause you even more panic as they can lose their impulses to hunt and scavenge, resulting in boredom, weight gain and unwanted behaviour. So what do you do if you need to get your cat more active and off the sofa? Simply devise some games to get them moving, and thinking! To get your started, we’ve rounded up 5 easy indoor games you can play with your cat.

1. SCAVENGER HUNT

Cats have a natural instinct to hunt and scavenge for food in the wild. For your scavenger hunt, try to use treats that have a strong odour like Bonito flakes to attract them and hide them in tough, but not impossible to reach places around your house. Make your cat work for his food by jumping, climbing, and finding creative ways to get to it. When first introducing this game, start off small and then increase the difficulty as time goes on. If your feline has the power to open cabinet doors, you can even go as far as hiding them behind closed doors.

2. LABYRINTHS

Animals, like people, can grow bored of doing the same thing over and over again. So to break this monotony, why not try creating a cat labyrinth? A labyrinth can be made out of extra cardboard you have laying around your house and a little bit of creative engineering. Use the cardboard to make tunnels, passageways, and dead ends for your cat to climb through. Cats have a natural curiosity to them and will love checking out this new space. If you have a finicky feline, you can use catnip to entice them into the maze. For added enjoyment, place rewards like a new mouse or a few treats in random locations inside! If you are less of a DIY whiz, you can always grab a flat-pack cat maze which comes ready to assemble like this one from Poopy Cat.

3. FETCH

While initially fetch may seem to be a dog thing, it can be an invigorating game for cats as well. It may be tricky at first, a cat can certainly learn to play fetch. To teach them this simply toss a toy and wait for them to pick it up. Call their name and take the toy from their mouth when they come. You can use treat training to help them along with learning this trick. Always make sure to throw the toy within range of their eyesight or use catnip for a scented trail. Checkout a great selection of stylish cat toys including the Topo toy (pictured above) in our online shop.

Read: 7 Tips for a Happy Indoor Cat

4. TREAT TRAPS

If your cat loves treats, why not go a step further by making them work for it? There are plenty of interactive cat puzzle games on the market now to choose from. Most of these require the cat to figure out a strategy for releasing the treats, like the Catit Senses Digger (pictured above). These toys are great for making your cat work a little bit harder for their food and will instil hunting instincts back into their lives. If you feel adventurous you can even make one yourself out of old toys or bottles that are cat safe.

Read: 5 Incredible Indoor Cat Exercise Wheels

5. LASER GAMES

Lasers can get boring to the owner pretty quickly, so why not throw some creativity in the mix by drawing out patterns with your cat? Pick out a simple list of patterns and use the cat laser to draw them along the floor. Your cat will eventually start to make the patterns while chasing the laser and if a wider area like a living room is used it can be a great workout. This can be especially fun for children to play with your pet; they will love it when the cat starts drawing out other animals while chasing the toy!

Read: 5 Amazing Indoor Cat Trees & Perches

HAVE FUN WITH IT!

Always make sure to find things both you and your cat can enjoy doing together. Many of these activities are great for getting your wheels spinning in a creative way. Make sure to experiment with the games and find new ways of mixing things up every now and then. The more you can get into creating a fun environment for your cat, the more they can get into overcoming a new maze or game of fetch. Don’t be afraid to add in obstacles or maybe even try to make your own toys to play fetch with!

Have you tried any of these games with your cat or know or some others that your cat loves? Share with us in the comments below!