Win 1 of 3 Motion Activated Cat Bowls from Sureflap worth £49.99!

Enter now for your chance to win one of three motion activated Sealed Pet Bowls from Sureflap worth £49.99 each!

Some cats love to ‘graze’ throughout the day, which means your cat’s food is often left out to go stale and even worse, attract flies. Gross. Everyone appreciates a fresh meal, even your feline friend, so to combat this pesky problem we’ve teamed up with the clever folks at Sureflap to give away three of their brilliant motion-activated Sealed Pet Bowls to our lucky readers!

The sleek Sealed Pet Bowl is a clever little unit that opens when your cat approaches, revealing a lovely fresh bowl of wet or dry food. It is not microchip activated so it will open for any cat. Once your cat is finished snacking, the lid closes, locking in freshness, odour and moisture while keeping away those nasty flies. The result is cat food that stays fresher for longer and a healthier cleaner home environment for both you and your cat.

*Terms: Open to entrants worldwide. Entrants must to be 16 or older. The prize can not be substituted for cash or any other equivalent. By entering you agree to share your information with STYLETAILS and SureFlap. We will never share or sell your information to third parties. Entries close midnight 26th March. Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted via email. Winners must provide a picture of their cat/s with the prize for marketing purposes.

See more of Sureflap’s clever products for cats at www.sureflap.com.