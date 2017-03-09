10 of the Best Designer Cat Beds for Fussy Felines

When our cats aren’t running around exploring every nook and cranny within a two-mile radius, they’re probably sleeping. It is estimated that felines sleep for an average of between 12 and 16 hours a day, so it only seems fair to give them somewhere luxuriously comfortable to rest their eyes. Here at STYLETAILS, we’ve sourced 10 of the most stylish cat beds on the market to give you some inspiration.

1. THE CAT BED – MEYOU PARIS

This sleek cat bed bed by Meyou Paris is perfect for the contemporary cat owner. Cats love to be up high, and this raised platform will allow your kitty to survey their surroundings from the safety of a comfortable hiding place. Available in three colour-ways, The Cat Bed comes with 2 soft cushions for ultimate comfort. Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

2. MODERN CAT POUFFE – POEZENRIJK

Cosy and stylish, this wool and linen cat bed comes with a detachable rug made from genuine sheepskin. The raised edges will provide a safe space for your feline friend, while still be high enough for them to have a good look at their environment. The bed has been filled with 100% duck feathers, so your cat will have no problem snuggling up. Buy it here: www.etsy.com

3. THE CAT CUBE – MEYOU PARIS

The Cat Cube fits so perfectly into the chicest of homes, and, thanks to the contemporary design, the untrained eye would be unaware of its purpose. Spacious and cosy in equal measure, your cat will enjoy resting without restrictions, supported by a frame which comes in either wood or metal. The coated polyester yarn cocoon makes a great material for them to scratch, letting out any tension they may have in their little paws. Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

4. CAPELLO FAUX FUR CAT BED – MIACARA

It’s hard to beat a super soft bed, and your furry friend will thank you for providing them such a cosy place to rest their head. The slightly raised edging of the Capello Cat Bed allows for comfort and safety – the two things any cat wishes for. The bed is machine washable and will provide hours of contentment. Buy it at: www.store.styletails.com.

5. LUXURY CAT POD – LORD PAW PETS

Spherical pieces are in this season, and this industrial-inspired bed will add a creative flair to any home. While your pussy will be able to curl up on the super soft faux fur and leather cushion, she will also have the chance to peer through her little crash pad and keep an eye on the goings-on around her. Buy is at: www.etsy.com.

6. BUBBLE CAT CAVE – SINGULAR PETS

Available in seven statement colours, your cat will love relaxing in his own little bubble. Perfect for the environmentally-conscious animal lover, this bed is recyclable and has been made with the ecosystem in mind and is easily washable; simply wipe with warm water and a little soap. Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

7. LUXURY CAT CUDDLE BED – SIMPLY SPHYNX

Your feline can enjoy snuggling up in this gorgeously soft cat bed. Whether she prefers to see her surroundings or bundle up and hibernate, the Simply Sphynx Cuddle Cave will allow her to do both. Made with the finest quality faux fur, this bed is reversible and handmade with great care. The Cuddle Cave is reversible, comes in three colourways and is machine washable. A bed that will grow old with your pet and allows as much shelter and comfort as they desire. Buy it here: www.etsy.com.

8. ANELLO CAT BED – MIACARA

Plush faux fur combined with natural wood and stainless steel make this a contemporary masterpiece which you’ll love as much as your cat will. Your pretty kitty can bundle up and stay warm whilst feeling protected – something all felines crave. The wooden ring comes in two colour-ways and is baseless, so the faux fur cushion provides a nest-like space, and what cat wouldn’t love that? Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

9. PADPOD – BARK & MIAO

The ultimate in style and sophistication, the PadPod by Bark & Miao allows your kitty to chill out in class. Slightly raised and effortlessly chic, this cool cat bed will provide shelter – something cats love in a place to lay their heads. Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

10. COVO CAT BED – MIACARA

Whether your feline friend (or you) prefer luxurious faux fur or a soft, smooth fabric cushion, the Covo Cat Bed will deliver. Available in 3 colour-ways, this incredibly stylish and understated bed has a raised top and tapers down in a unique cone-cum-spherical design. Buy it here: www.store.styletails.com.

