EVENT: Doggie Speed Dating at Ace Hotel London – Sunday March 19th

Are you looking for love of the four legged type but don’t know the best dog breed for your lifestyle or how to go about finding that pawfect soul mate? Or have you already found the doggie love of your life but you are looking for advice on how to train, feed or groom them in the best way?

Fetch & Follow, one of our favourite doggy brands are hosting a doggie speeding dating event at hip dog friendly hangout, The Ace Hotel in Shoreditch. Enjoy a series of fun and informative short ‘dates’ with industry experts, doggy charities and doggy personalities, designed to set you up with your pawfect partner.

Tickets are £20 each with all profits going to All Dogs Matter & the Blue Cross.

Industry Experts include (with more to be announced):

Louise Glazebrook: thedarlingdogcompany.co.uk

Dr Ciara: vetinthecity.com

All Dogs Matter: alldogsmatter.co.uk

The Blue Cross: bluecross.org.uk

Kima Wainwright: dafioretti-organics.com

Lauren Sheldon: laurensheldonphotography.com

Carolina: www.sniffles-spa.co.uk

Plus some rub paws with some insta-fabulous furry friends including:

Tickets include:

A 10-minute appointment with each industry expert, doggy charity and doggy personality

Two small plates – Beef & Bone (roasted hanger steak & grilled bone marrow) and Spiced Corn Dog (battered & fried spiced corn on a skewer with Togarashi spice)

A drink – Terrier Gone Wild (wild berry and tarragon lemonade) or Salty Dog #2 (Bombay Sapphire, Pamplemousse Liqueur, Soda and salt rim)

A Doggy-inspired goodie bag from Fetch & Follow

Find out more and book your ticket now at www.acehotel.com.