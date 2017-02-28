6 of the UK’s Most Exclusive Dog Spas & Grooming Parlours

As a nation of dog lovers, there’s little surprise that in 2015 Britons spent a whopping $1.5bn on non-edible gifts for their pets. From grooming treatments, to dog spas, there’s an abundance of ways in which you can pamper your pup. With that in mind, we’ve picked a selection of some of the UK’s best dog groomers and pet spas, so you can indulge your pooch in style!

1. THE PET SPA – LONDON

The Pet Spa in Chelsea offers pets the chance to luxuriate in crème de la crème of pampering experiences. With a range of treatments to rival any sumptuous spa, including blueberry and vanilla facials to oatmeal healing baths and beyond, this stylist retreat will give your pet their undivided attention to ensure they leave feeling nurtured and indulged. See more at www.petspalondon.com.

2. THE DOG SPA AT RAITHWAITE ESTATE, WHITBY

Whitby’s The Dog Spa at Raithwaite Estate is North Yorkshire’s only luxury dog spa, and offers a variety of treatments and therapies to relax, energise and invigorate your dog. With an indulgent menu on offer that caters for all breeds of dogs – from Boxers to Beagles and Dalmatians to Dobermans – Raithwaite Hall has something from everyone. Choose from skin calming mud baths and sleep-inducing aromatherapy massages to cuts, styling and blow dries for all fur types. See more at: www.raithwaiteestate.com/the-dog-spa

3. POSH PUPS – RICHMOND

For the ultimate in pooch pampering, try the achingly stylish Posh Pups in Richmond. An exclusive dog grooming and day care retreat, this pet nirvana has been designed to provide a safe and relaxing haven in which dogs can be groomed, indulged and revitalised. With full grooms including a ‘pawdicure’ and blow dry, your four legged friend will leave pampered and pruned to perfection. See more at www.poshpupskew.co.uk.

4. PAMPERING 4 PAWS, HAMPSHIRE

Located in the market town of Ringwood, Pampering 4 Paws is an exclusive dog grooming salon catering for four legged friends on the border of Hampshire and Dorset. Using ecologically sound products that are good for the environment, they offer bespoke grooms and free familiarisation sessions, and each pampered pet will go home with their very own gift of homemade, natural dog treats. See more at: www.pampering4paws.co.uk.

5. POSH PETS – CLIFFSEND, KENT

Catering for all breeds of dog, Posh Pets in Kent pride themselves on only treating one dog at a time; meaning they can give your furry friend their undivided attention. With an in-house certified dog stylist, and a full groom that will leave your pup feeling relaxed and revitalised, Posh Pets will take care of all your sprucing needs. See more at www.poshpetsuk.co.uk.

6. WAGS DOG SALON, PRESTON

Offering dogs a VIP service to ensure they look their beautiful best, Wags Dog Salon in Preston is the ultimate doggy destination. Using state of the art bathing facilities, products tailored to your dog’s needs and a sophisticated blow drying technique before offering a bespoke salon blow-dry using fine brushes to suit each dog’s specific coat type and size, your pup will leave looking salon ready after a treatment at Wags. See more at www.wagsdogsalon.co.uk.

